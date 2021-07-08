Britney Spears tells 'haters' to kiss her 'a--' after social media debates missing neck tattoo: 'I edited' it

Musician Britney Spears told "haters" to "kiss [her] a--" after she edited out her neck tatoo in a recent Instagram post featuring her bare back.

"Ok so ... I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean," Spears captioned the Thursday post on Instagram.

"And yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my a-- haters," she added.

Spears' snapshot of her bare back immediately had fans questioning where her neck tattoo went. The pop star has shown off the hidden tattoo before by posting a photo of her back with her hair lifted off of her neck.

"Hot pink makes my tan pop!!!! Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ????" she captioned the photo in June.

"It's Hebrew, it's a language written backwards !!! It says Mem Hey Shin means healing !!!! Its' my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it !!!!" she explained.

Spears' Thursday post also prompted a mixed reaction from fans, "Queen of reading comments!" wrote one person, while others stated, "Britney would never."

The pop star is currently fighting to have her father removed from her conservatorship. James P. Spears, also known as Jamie, controlled the singer's finances since 2008. She recently argued she "shouldn’t be in a conservatorship" in a bombshell testimony that reignited the #FreeBritney movement .

Spears’ request to have Jamie removed from her conservatorship was recently denied by a judge.

"The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," court documents obtained by Fox News on June 30 stated.