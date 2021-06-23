Celebrities react to Britney Spears’ testimony: 'Stay strong'

Britney Spears did not hold back while addressing the court about her conservatorship on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old pop star called her legal guardianship – overseen largely by her father Jamie Spears – "abusive" and said it left her "traumatized" after 13 years of not having access to her own money and making her own life decisions. She formally called for the court to end the ordeal.

She alleged that she has been barred from removing contraception from her body that prevents her from conceiving a child and that her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has not been allowed to drive her in his car.

As Spears' comments and allegations poured in, several celebrities spoke out in support of the star.

"We love you Britney!!!" said pop star Mariah Carey on Twitter. "Stay strong."

"Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system," Halsey wrote. "She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today."

"Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked?" actress Rose McGowan said. "I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN."

"Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans," R&B star Brandy wrote.

"Britney deserves freedom. She deserves to reap the rewards of her years of hard work," said "Modern Family" alum Jesse Tyler Furguson. "Britney deserves to be happy."