Britney Spears' conservator of person, Jodi Montgomery, wants increased security measures after death threats

Britney Spears' temporary conservator of person, Jodi Montgomery, has requested increased security measures after receiving death threats following the "Toxic" singer's June 23 conservatorship hearing, according to new court docs.

Per the docs obtained by Fox News on Wednesday, Montgomery is also asking for Spears' estate to pay for the cost.

"Since the June 23, 2021 status hearing, which was illegally broadcasted, streamed, and replayed to an incredibly wide audience, there has been a marked increase in the number and severity of threatening posts about Petitioner [Montgomery] on all social media platforms as well as text messages, phone calls, and emails directed to the Petitioner personally," the docs state. "Many of the messages threaten violence and even death against Petitioner."

"Security has determined the security risk to be serious enough to recommend that 24/7 physical security be provided to Petitioner on an interim basis in order to protect her from harm and until such time as Petitioner can make certain security improvements at her home office/ residence," it continues.

The extra cost would have to be approved by Spears' father, Jamie Spears, who is the conservator of her estate, and a judge.

A rep for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Montgomery also claimed in her docs on Wednesday that the pop star, 39, asked her to stay on as the co-conservator of her person and wants Montgomery to help her find a new attorney.

Spears' court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, who assumed the role in 2008 when the conservatorship began, filed docs to resign on Tuesday.

"[Spears] has informed Petitioner [Montgomery] that she would like to her to stay on as her conservator," the petition reads.

Montgomery's lawyer attached alleged text messages between Montgomery and Spears "wherein Ms. Spears expressed her wish for Petitioner to continue serving in her current role."

On Tuesday, Montgomery's lawyer Lauriann Wright told Fox News in a statement, "Ms. Montgomery has no plans to step down as Ms. Spears' Temporary Conservator of the Person."

"She remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person," the statement continued. "Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve. Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so."

In her 24-minute address to the court in June, Spears claimed that her father "loved" the control that he held over her thanks to the "abusive" guardianship.

"I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management… they should be in jail," she said at the time.