New 'Beetlejuice' movie trailer includes return of original cast and new faces

"The juice is loose" in the newly dropped trailer for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," coming out in September 2024.

Fans got a glimpse of what to expect from the long-awaited sequel in the first trailer released March 21. In the trailer, actors from the original 1988 appear, and new characters are woven into the story.

Michael Keaton will return as Beetlejuice in the 2024 film, and Winona Ryder is back in her role as Lydia Deetz. Her mother, Delia Deetz, also appears in the trailer, and Catherine O’Hara is back in that role.

Jenna Ortega joins the cast as Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Lydia. Horror is not a new genre for Ortega. She has starred in both the 2022 "Scream" movie and "Scream VI" in 2023. She also led the Netflix television series "Wednesday."

Another new cast member is Justin Theroux who will play Rory. Details about Theroux’s character haven’t been released yet. Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe will also appear in the new film. Dafoe revealed some details about the character he plays in the film during an interview with Variety.

"I play a police officer in the afterlife, so I’m a dead person," the "Spider-Man" actor told Variety in 2023. "And in life I was a B-movie action star, but I had an accident, and that’s what sent me to the other side."

The 1988 Tim Burton movie is about Barbara and Adam Maitland, played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin, who become spirits when they face an unexpected death. When a human family, the Deetzes (played by O'Hara, Ryder and Jeffrey Jones) move into their home, they are determined to get them out and call on Beetlejuice to do so.

Plot details for the 2024 sequel have remained under wraps.

The newly released trailer is accompanied by a version of the song "Day-O" by Harry Belafonte, a song featured in the first film.

It opens with Astrid (Ortega) riding her bike through Water River, Connecticut, before the scene switches to the family brought together at a funeral. Whose funeral the family is attending is a mystery.

At the end of the trailer, Keaton emerges as Beetlejuice once again and says, "The juice is loose." The trailer ends with a terrified Lydia as she sees the spirit return.

Say "Beetlejuice" three times and watch Keaton return as the malicious spirit once again in the new trailer below.