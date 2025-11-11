Eddie Murphy says surviving fame with his 'sanity' intact is his proudest achievement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eddie Murphy isn’t holding back — and he’s not done making people laugh, either.

The 64-year-old comedy icon marked 45 years since his breakout on "Saturday Night Live" in 1980 — and now he’s set to release a new documentary, "Being Eddie."

During an appearance on the "Today" show, Murphy opened up about fame, family and a possible return to the stand-up stage.

When asked if he’d ever get back on the mic, Murphy didn’t rule it out.

"I’m open to it. I have to wake up one day and feel like it would be fun," he said. "I was 27, the last time I did stand-up, and I’m 64 now. The guy in the leather suit is a grandpa. Actually, it would be funny if I came out in a leather suit now."

Murphy — who has starred in nearly 50 films since leaving "SNL" — reflected on his career.

"I’m still here," he said. "Just to be in this business and just to be going and going for all of these years — all around the world — it’s a unique blessing. To have made it all the way through and with my sanity and spirit intact, that’s what I’m most proud of."

The Oscar-nominated star also shared what led him to release the new documentary.

"2026 is my 50th year in show business," Murphy said. "That’s a huge milestone."

Even with nearly five decades in the spotlight, Murphy said he’s focused on staying grounded.

"I try to spend as much time as I can with constructive thinking — constructive thinking is the present moment."

In "Being Eddie," Murphy opened up about his early life and said he always knew he was headed for stardom.

"I knew I was going to be famous — I was the funniest kid, always," he said. "But not the class clown, though. I was always the cool dude. I wore suits to school, carried a briefcase. I was the cool dude in the back who could do impressions of teachers or the school bully. I had a line and a voice very early on."

From "SNL" sketches to Hollywood blockbusters, Murphy has starred in comedy classics from "Coming to America" to voicing Donkey in the hit animated film "Shrek."

But he said the foundation of his success is his family.

Now a father of 10 and a grandfather, Murphy said, "My kids are the center of everything. The greatest foundation to build anything on is family — that’s the most powerful thing there is."

Murphy has 10 children born between 1989 and 2018, with five different women.

His eldest, Eric Murphy, is from his relationship with Paulette McNeely.

He shares five children with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell — Bria, Myles Mitchell, Shayne Audra, Zola Ivy and Bella Zahra.

Murphy also has a son, Christian, with Tamara Hood; and a daughter, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, with former Spice Girl Mel B.

With his current wife, Paige Butcher, he welcomed daughter Izzy Oona Murphy in 2016 and son Max Charles in 2018.

Murphy is also a grandfather. His son Myles and wife Carly Fink welcomed a daughter, Evie Isla Murphy, in 2019, followed by a second daughter, Zuri Liv, in 2024.

