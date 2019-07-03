Kaitlyn Bristowe defends 'Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown having sex while filming show: It's her 'choice'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is standing up for fellow "Bachelorette" lead Hannah Brown.

The current star of the reality TV dating show, 24, revealed in a promo, which aired Monday night, that she had sex with a contestant in a windmill twice. Brown received backlash on social media for speaking openly about her sexual history.

Bristowe, 34, who was the Season 11 lead, said she could relate to the slut-shaming.

“Women can have sex if they choose, and women can wait till marriage if they choose. Point is, ITS THEIR CHOICE,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “When you’re making a life altering decision to find a life partner, intimacy can be important. Why is that so hard to understand?”

Bristowe received harsh criticism for having sex with contestant Nick Viall before the fantasy suite date.

“Have you ever done something you regret, and needed support? Or would you be fine with everyone coming after you, when you’re probably already being hard on yourself. Sometimes regrets are life lessons, which result in self compassion and growth,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

In the promo, the former Miss Alabama USA addressed her sex life while on a one-on-one date with contestant Luke Parker.

“So, let’s talk about sex,” he says. “Let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys. I’d completely remove myself from this relationship.”

After dropping the bombshell, Brown tells Parker: “My husband would never say what you’ve said to me. I have had sex... and honestly, Jesus still loves me.” She added: “From obviously how you feel, me f—ing in a windmill, you probably wanna leave."