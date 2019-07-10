'Bachelorette' contestant takes Hannah to church, shares when God spoke to him

"Bachelorette" fans got to see another side of one of the contestants who has been villanized this season in the "Hometowns" episode, but who knows if he'll get the rose.

Luke Parker, known as "Luke P," has been very open about his Christian faith since the premiere episode of this season of ABC's "The Bachelorette."

It's something that initially drew the star, Hannah Brown, to him but has also created tension when the two discussed their views on sex before marriage.

But on Monday night's episode, Parker took Brown to church and everyone she met in his hometown of Gainesville, Ga. seemed to sing his praises.

Parker is a member of Christ Place Church, where he has taught Sunday school, is part of a small group, and regularly volunteers with the college ministry, according to the Gainesville Times.

During Sunday School, Parker shared his testimony once again, saying his high school and college days were filled with "chasing sex and entangled and caught up in sin of all kinds" until one day in the shower when he heard God say, "Luke, let go and follow me."

The 24-year-old contestant said a huge weight was lifted off of him.

“Anything that you look at as negative in your life, I want you to know that God is going to use that for positive,” Parker told the young people in the pre-church class.

Brown admitted on camera: "It's cool to see that Luke really lives his faith," and while the two have been on a downward spiral since the beginning as she told his family, Monday night's episode seemed to be a highlight for Parker.

As Brown told his family, it became "Luke against the rest of the house."

And next week might be the end of the road for Parker, as he previously told Brown he would like to go home if she had sex with any other contestants before marriage during Fantasy Suites week.