Louis C.K. re-emerges by dropping in on stand-up show alongside Dave Chappelle, Michelle Wolf

Louis C.K. re-emerged alongside fellow A-list comedians at Dave Chappelle’s event in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Chappelle has been hosting a series of standups shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic called “Dave Chappelle & Friends: An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair,” otherwise nicknamed “Chappelle’s Summer Camp.” In a photo dated Aug. 4, it was revealed that C.K. dropped in as a welcomed special guest following his 2017 career dip that occurred when he confirmed allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Tonight’s surprise guest in the cornfield: Louis CK,” photographer Mathieu Bitton captioned the image on Instagram showing the comedian center stage alongside Chappelle, Michelle Wolf, Mo Amer, and DJ Trauma at Wirrig Pavilion.

C.K. has remained in the comedy scene since the 2017 incident by performing at standup clubs in New York throughout 2018 and launching a tour in 2019. He also self-released a comedy special “Sincerely C.K." in April. However, his appearance alongside other comedians at Chappelle’s “Summer Camp” marks one of his more high-profile return outings since his fall from the top tier of comedy all-stars.

It’s not surprising that C.K. was welcome by Chappelle during a time when he remains somewhat blacklisted in the comedy community. In his recent Netflix comedy special “Sticks & Stones,” the comedian defended his longtime friend by joking: “Louis C.K. was a very good friend of mine before he died in that terrible masturbation accident."

C.K. was accused of nonconsensually masturbating in front of several women.

Chappelle’s comedy series has been one of the only successful live shows taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic as most live venues, bars, and theaters remain either shuttered or operating under strict social distancing rules. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle is only able to put on his “Summer Camp” due to a close relationship with the Ohio governor and Greene County zoning board.

The outlet reports that a rigorous system of safety protocols like temperature checks, socially-distant seating, working with neighbors about noise, and other measures have been adhered to by the comedian and his guests that allow things to operate.

Among the other guests that have dropped in amid the pandemic include David Letterman, Jon Stewart, Tiffany Haddish, Common, Erykah Badu, Michael Che, Jon Hamm, Talib Kweli, Questlove and many more.