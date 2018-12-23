Louis CK draws criticism over use of N-word in 2011 clip

Comedian Louis C.K., whose career took a nosedive after allegations of inappropriate behavior with several women, was taking more criticism this weekend when a 2011 video clip resurfaced of him using the N-word, according to reports.

It happened during a clip from HBO's “Talking Funny,” a special broadcast that showed C.K. in conversation about comedy with fellow performers Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Ricky Gervais.

At one point, Rock refers to C.K. as “the blackest white guy I f---ing know," according to the Wrap.

C.K. then responds, “You mean I’m a n-----?”

As the conversation continues, CK says he uses the n-word during his comic monologues, but Seinfeld and Gervais say they do not.

But Gervais in the clip uses the n-word during his explanation of why he doesn’t use it.

Among those expressing opinions about the comedians’ conversation was Jemele Hill, the former ESPN commentator who now writes for the Atlantic.

“I know black folks who are completely comfortable with white people saying the n-word in their presence," Hill wrote in one of several messages. "Have had to tell a few white folks that I’m not that black person. Still it says something the only person who was uncomfortable was Seinfeld.”

Seinfeld, meanwhile, was primarily being praised by Twitter users for not regarding the topic as suitable for comedy.

Others criticized Rock for engaging in the conversation.

C.K., 51, most recently made headlines in October, when he performed a stand-up comedy set in New York City after being largely out of sight for much of the year.

“It’s been a weird year,” he reportedly said, while declaring he had “lost $35 million in an hour” amid the backlash from the misconduct allegations made against him.

In November 2017, comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov and Rebecca Corry alleged C.K. either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone. A fifth woman detailed her allegations against C.K. to the New York Times but was not identified.

He later admitted their claims were true and in a statement said, "The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

Following the allegations, FX Networks and FX Productions said they were cutting ties with C.K. The premiere of his film, “I Love You, Daddy,” was canceled after the allegations. Netflix also responded by canceling the comedian’s stand-up special.

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this story.