Louis C.K. opens up about his ‘weird year’ in stand-up appearance, report says

Disgraced comedian Louis C.K. reportedly opened up about his “weird year” at a stand-up set in New York City last week.

Laughspin.com reported C.K., 51, spoke about the sexual misconduct allegations against him to an audience at the West Side Comedy Club.

“It’s been a weird year,” he reportedly said, while declaring he had “lost $35 million in an hour” amid the backlash.

“He said he’s been to hell and back,” a comedian who was not named told the website.

In November 2017, comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov and Rebecca Corry alleged C.K. either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone. A fifth woman detailed her allegations against C.K. to The New York Times but was not identified. He later admitted their claims were true and in a statement said, "The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

Following the allegations, FX Networks and FX Productions said they were cutting ties with C.K. The premiere of his film, “I Love You, Daddy,” was canceled after the allegations. Netflix also responded by canceling the comedian’s stand-up special.

Laughspin.com reported the audience had mixed reviews over C.K.’s set last week. A comedian told the website that C.K. seemed “much more confident” than at other shows.

This is not the first time C.K. has made a stand-up appearance. In August, he performed at New York City’s Comedy Cellar.

