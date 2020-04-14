Lori Loughlin ‘outraged,’ daughter Olivia Jade ‘embarrassed’ by prosecutors releasing rowing pics, reports say

Emotions may be running high for Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Recently, photos allegedly showing Loughlin's daughters posing as rowers to secure admission to the University of Southern California were shared by prosecutors in the college admission scandal case, and reports state that the mother and daughter are unhappy about it.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, a source claimed that Loughlin, 55, is “outraged and extremely angry” over the photos' release.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S DAUGHTERS' ROWING PHOTOS ARE RELEASED BY COLLEGE ADMISSIONS CASE

“The pictures are obviously extremely inflammatory and controversial, meant to intimidate Lori because she has refused to take a plea deal,” said the source. “The photos were never submitted to USC as part of the application process. Lori’s lawyers will be responding to the photos of the girls on the rowing machine in a legal filing.”

The source claimed that Loughlin “won’t be bullied or intimidated by the federal government and she believes the jury will recognize it as well.”

Giannulli, according to multiple reports, is also experiencing a range of emotions over the photos.

Us Weekly's source said that Giannulli, 20, was "hysterical" after the photos were released.

LORI LOUGHLIN, MOSSIMO GIANNULLI ISOLATING IN A DIFFERENT HOUSE FROM DAUGHTERS AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“She has slowly begun to try and rebuild her brand,” said the insider. “The expectation was the photos would be presented as evidence at the trial. And in that context, Olivia Jade would have a coordinated, appropriate response.”

Similarly, a source told E! News that Giannulli is feeling "extremely embarrassed."

"[Giannulli] is fully aware [that] this predicament is ongoing and she will have waves of sadness and anger," said the source.

The insider also said that Giannulli and her sister Isabella, also allegedly seen in the photos, have been leaning on one another.

"The family is constantly stressed and there are a lot of ups and downs," they said. "They try to stay positive but it's a cloud over their head at all times."

The source added that Giannulli "just wishes this was over."

It was previously reported that Giannulli and her sister have chosen to quarantine with Jackson Guthy, Gianulli's boyfriend, rather than with Loughlin and their father Mossimo Giannulli.

LORI LOUGHLIN PROSECUTORS DENY ALLEGATIONS OF ENTRAPMENT IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

E! News' source said that "Olivia has seen her parents during quarantine but is spending most of her time at her boyfriend's house in Malibu. [Guthy]'s parents have a compound in Montecito that they have been spending time at as well."

The court documents obtained by Fox News that include the photos also include alleged email correspondence between Mossimo and scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer in which they discuss staging the photos in an effort to sell the lie to the university.

The documents show that in August of 2016, Singer sent Loughlin and Mossimo an email explaining that he was in the process of creating a coxswain portfolio for one of their daughters and noted that, “it would probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete too.”

Mossimo responded: “Fantastic. Will get all.”

The documents indicate he emailed a photo of one of his daughters on Sept. 7, 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In July of 2017, Mossimo sent a photo of his other daughter to Singer, this time cc’ing Loughlin on the thread, all according to the court documents.

Reps and attorneys for Loughlin did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.