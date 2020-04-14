Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli isolating in a different house from daughters amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are reportedly riding out the coronavirus pandemic in a different house than their daughters.

The family has reportedly joined the rest of the country in practicing social distancing by staying inside to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, it seems that the famous couple, who are currently embattled in the ongoing college admissions scandal, are living in their lavish California mansion while their daughters, Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Rose, 21, chose to self-isolate with Olivia Jade’s boyfriend, Jackson Guthy.

Representatives for Loughlin did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

“Olivia and Bella are quarantined together. Lori is in constant contact with them,” a source close to the family told People.

“Lori and Mossimo are doing well. They are still living at their home,” the person added. “For obvious reasons, they haven’t been able to sell their house yet.”

The couple previously listed their 12,000-square-foot, Bel Air mansion for more than $28 million, months before COVID-19 was officially declared a global pandemic. While many were quick to assume that the couple was trying to sell their home due to their looming trial in the college admissions scandal, a People source notes that the decision has nothing to do with the trial.

“Mossimo refurbishes all of the homes that they purchase as a hobby and they are always for sale,” an insider told the outlet. “There is no concerted effort here to sell their home at all.”

The negative press the famous has received over their alleged role in the college admissions scandal has forced them to keep a relatively low profile for more than a year. However, that doesn’t mean that pandemic self-isolation isn’t taking its toll.

“They are suffering like the rest of us from the quarantine. Their life has been changed by it,” says the insider.

News of the family self-isolating separately comes days after Fox News obtained court documents filed by the FBI on Wednesday that include images depicting the famous couple’s daughters dressed in workout gear on an ERG machine allegedly in order to make their admission to the University of Southern California as rowers more believable. Neither of the two girls had previously participated in the sport.

The documents also include email correspondence between Mossimo and scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer in which they discuss staging the photos in an effort to sell the lie to the university.

“It is despicable that the government would stoop to this level and release these photos when they were never even sent to USC. The government is trying to bully Loughlin into taking a plea deal,” a source close to Loughlin told People in response to the photos being released.

Allegedly faking the crew profile was just one part of the couple’s alleged involvement in the ongoing scandal. They’ve also been accused of issuing bribes to key figures at USC through Singer.

Loughlin and Giannulli previously pleaded not guilty to expanded charges of bribery brought against them in October along with 11 other parents swept up in the scandal. The duo has been accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to Singer to get their daughters recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

However, the couple’s defense attorneys argue that they were under the impression the money they were giving Singer was going to legitimate donations to the university rather than outright bribery.

The couple’s defense also alleged that the prosecution was withholding evidence that Singer was instructed to lie to Loughlin and Giannulli about where the money was going for fear it was exonerating to their clients. However, the prosecution is denying both that it acted in bad faith and that the evidence is at all exonerating.

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The couple was previously hit with charges of money laundering and conspiracy that could land them behind bars for 40 years if convicted on all of them.