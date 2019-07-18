Lori Loughlin believes she and Mossimo Giannulli will be acquitted in college admissions scam trial

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli firmly believe that they won't be convicted in their upcoming trial in the college admissions scandal.

A source claims that the former "Fuller House" star and the fashion designer believe they'll be acquitted in their upcoming trial, which is estimated to take place in early 2020.

"They believe they’ll be exonerated," the insider told Us Weekly.

The source added that Giannulli, 55, refuses to even discuss any possibility of a plea bargain in their case and that he and Loughlin, 54, are "actively engaged" in their legal defense.

The couple is accused of paying a cool $500,000 in bribes to admissions scammer William "Rick" Singer to get daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited to the University of Southern California (USC) crew team, despite neither girl ever being a coxswain.

Loughlin and Giannulli rejected the plea deal that other parents allegedly involved in the case — including Felicity Huffman — accepted, reportedly because it included jail time. They were subsequently slapped with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy and each face up to a total of 40 years in prison if convicted of all counts.

Previous reports claimed that the disgraced pair would use ignorance as their defense. Sources close to Loughlin and Giannulli claim that the couple believed scam mastermind Singer was a "facilitator." They allege that Singer didn't inform Giannulli or Loughlin that their $500,000 was specifically being used as a bribe for the USC rowing coach.

However, the pair was allegedly aware that Singer wanted photos of their daughters on a rowing machine, but reportedly weren't explicitly informed as to how the photos would be used.

Sources previously said that while Loughlin and Giannulli haven't seen eye to eye on everything in the case, they're fighting the charges "as a team."

An insider told People, “Lori in particular has become extremely well-versed in the case. She’s an active participant in her own defense, feels like she’s got a valid defense and that when all the evidence comes out, she won’t be found guilty."