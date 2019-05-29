Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli convinced they'll be acquitted in college scam case: report

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli firmly believe that they won't be convicted in their upcoming trial in the college admissions scandal.

The couple is accused of paying a cool $500,000 in bribes to admissions scammer William "Rick" Singer to get daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited to the University of Southern California (USC) crew team, despite neither girl ever being a coxswain.

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, rejected the plea deal that other parents allegedly involved in the case — including Felicity Huffman — accepted, reportedly because it included jail time. They were subsequently slapped with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy and each face up to a total of 40 years in prison if convicted of all counts.

All things considered, the erstwhile "Fuller House" star still thinks going to trial was the right call.

“[Lori] still believes she did the right thing by rejecting a guilty plea,” a source told People. “She is a fighter.”

The insider added that while Loughlin and Giannulli haven't seen eye to eye on everything in the case, they're fighting the charges "as a team," noting, “Lori in particular has become extremely well-versed in the case. She’s an active participant in her own defense, feels like she’s got a valid defense and that when all the evidence comes out, she won’t be found guilty."

Of course, part of why she's so well-versed is because she hasn't been busy with much else: Loughlin was let go from the Hallmark Channel since the scandal broke.

“She isn’t working, and her whole life focus has changed drastically,” the source said. “It consists of waiting around for the next court date and planning her legal defense.”

Loughlin and Giannulli's attorney did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.