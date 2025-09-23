Lorenzo Lamas says Charlie Kirk's widow Erika is an example of 'truth, faith' in human form

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk has touched many people with her strength after her husband, Charlie Kirk’s assassination earlier this month, including Lorenzo Lamas.

Lamas called the 36-year-old an "incredible woman to think what she is going through" after "this senseless act."

"I have so much respect for her," the "Falcon Crest" actor told Fox News Digital, holding back tears. "It's beyond anything that I've witnessed in my 67 years of being on this planet. The absolute grace and intelligence. Forgiveness, which all comes from that moral compass, from that faith, from that understanding that no matter what happens in our life, we can give it to God."

He said he hoped that Charlie and Erika’s faith will "lead by example," adding that Charlie always presented his opinions to people with "such grace, such intelligence. He was a truth-sayer."

Lamas had never met Kirk in person, but he said his debates were "absolutely captivating," and he was always prepared to field any question.

Lamas revealed he thought actor Charlie Sheen may have made the "most poignant remark" about Kirk’s death when he said his assassination was "this generation’s JFK."

"I can tell you, that rang so true to me because I was four when JFK was killed," he told Fox News Digital.

He remembered walking past his nanny’s room, and he heard her crying.

"And I walked in, and I said, ‘Emmy, why are you crying?’ And she said, ‘Lorenzo, darling, come here.’ And she took me in her arms. She was in like kind of an armchair. She took me into her arms, and I noticed she was watching the procession in black and white, and she had tears coming down her eyes. And I said, ‘Emmy, why are you crying?’ She says, ‘Because honey, a great man was slain. And the country is crying with me.’"

Kirk’s assassination has also helped people "find their faith again," Lamas said he believes.

"I really think that Charlie has brought faith back into so many people's lives globally, and we saw that," he said. "We saw the outpouring of support and prayer for him from all over the world. That's the positive, I think, in this. The positive is that I think he may have reached more people than he could have ever imagined reaching in terms of faith, and perhaps even found people that weren't faithful, maybe finding faith for the first time."

With life as busy as it is, "sometimes our faith gets lost," he said.

Lamas said he also believes the country is "stronger for Charlie's life. We are stronger as a faith. We are stronger as a party. We are stronger humans because of what Charlie left us. His legacy will grow. His passion for truth will resonate for generations. You had a great man, and we will honor him for the rest of our life. That's my hope and my belief."

He added, "The fact that Erika has been able to show such restraint and intelligence and grace in the taking of the man that she was going to spend the rest of her life with, the father of her kids. I mean, I just can't imagine that kind of loss. But I'll tell you, a star was born that day in Erica Kirk. She's a star. She's an example of what truth and faith is encompassed in a human form. And there's no amount of sorrow, there's no amount of forgiveness that I can muster to acknowledge the horrific event that took place. And she's done more than I could ever imagine a human being able to do."

Kirk, a conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while speaking to students at a university in Utah.

Charlie and Erika shared two children: a daughter, 3, and a son, 1.