Erika Kirk's forgiveness of husband's alleged killer sparks widespread admiration

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, triggered a wave of positive responses from both sides of the political aisle when she forgave her husband’s alleged killer on Sunday.

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect charged in Charlie Kirk's murder, was much like the other young men that her husband encountered, Erika Kirk said at the memorial service.

Charlie Kirk "wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life," she told the massive crowd at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

"Our Savior said, 'Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.' That young man… I forgive him," Erika Kirk said, drawing a standing ovation. "I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it's what Charlie would do."

Many public figures and commentators praised her words on social media and other media platforms.

"Obviously, there are some people, there are some on the hard right that are trying to use this unspeakable tragedy to actually stifle speech, that conversation, the resurgence in cancel culture," said MSNBC's Joe Scarborough on Monday morning, the day after the memorial.

"But right now, just talking about the memorial service yesterday, no doubt so many people deeply moved across the country by Erika Kirk forgiving, for doing what Jesus Christ asked his followers to do. To pray for your enemies, to love your enemies, to pray for those who persecute you. And so much of the service from the people who knew Charlie, loved him, worshipped with him, grew up with him, family members of him, his pastor. It was a message of love and mercy and forgiveness," Scarborough said.

"I think what honestly I’ll take away from tonight is watching the weight of a woman, a mother, lose her husband," NBC White House Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard said on MSNBC moments after Kirk spoke.

"It was just remarkable," co-host Elise Jordan said, agreeing with Hillyard during an MSNBC panel that followed the memorial.

Ex-MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan called the speech "powerful."

"I don’t think I could forgive someone who murdered my spouse so I’m not going to pretend this was anything other than a powerful, very moving, very Christian statement from Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika," Hasan, who now runs Zeteo, wrote.

"Forgiveness is beautiful," former presidential candidate Andrew Yang posted on X.

The Washington Post's editorial board highlighted a contrast between Erika Kirk and President Donald Trump's speech, claiming the commander-in-chief leaned too heavily on political sentiments.

"The heartfelt grieving highlighted the tension between Trump’s brand of hardball politics and the spirit of Christian charity that Charlie Kirk imperfectly espoused. The young activist helped change the trajectory of American political history," the board wrote Sunday night.

"Trump’s speech wasn’t worthy of those efforts. But at least the event showed the possibility of a different direction under the president’s most likely successors."

CNN commentator Xochitl Hinojosa, who previously served as communications director for the Democratic National Committee, said she "came to the moment. She understood that people need to be brought together."

Public figures on the right also lauded Erika Kirk's message of forgiveness.

"Erika Kirk's remarks... I have no words. This is exactly what America needed to hear. Filled with love, strength, compassion, honesty, and forgiveness. This is the most powerful speech I've ever heard," OutKick "Gaines for Girls" host Riley Gaines said.

"Today’s cover of the @nypost. When the world expected anger, Erika Kirk chose forgiveness," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., posted on X.

"I have never witnessed anything more powerful or moving," Kid Rock wrote.

"Erika Kirk didn’t need anyone’s permission to do the thing only she could do. And she did it with grace," another conservative writer said.