'Lord of the Rings,' 'Titanic' actor Bernard Hill dead at 79

English actor Bernard Hill, best known for his portrayal of Théoden, King of Rohan in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy as well as Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 film "Titanic," died Sunday morning, per the Associated Press.

Hill's agent confirmed his passing. A cause of death is unknown at this time. He was 79.

Hill's big break came in 1982 when he starred in the BBC2 program, "The Black Stuff," as Yosser Hughes, a working-class man riddled with obstacles including the loss of his job. His character's catchprase, "Gizza' job!" ("Give us a job") was frequently used by dissidents of conservative Margaret Thatcher due to the unemployment rate being high.

'LORD OF THE RINGS' REBOOT INSPIRES OUTRAGE FROM FANS: 'WE GET IT ALREADY Y'ALL HATE TOLKIEN'

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Although he appeared in several movies and television shows, Hill's first premiere role was in the 1996 film "The Ghost and the Darkness," which starred Michael Douglas and Val Kilmer. The following year he starred in "Titanic."

Another major role of his was alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "The Scorpion King," where he played Philos. He then appeared in the 2nd and 3rd installments of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hill most recently appeared in several episodes of the BBC series, "The Responder." According to his IMDb, he had one film in pre-production.

In wake of his passing, Lindsay Salt, the director of BBC Drama, paid tribute to Hill. "Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent."