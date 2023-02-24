Lord of the Rings reboot inspires outrage from fans: 'We get it already y'all hate Tolkien'

Fans of the blockbuster Lord of the Rings franchise came out in force on Twitter after it was announced another film series was in the works.

Warner Bros. movie studio announced Thursday that the studio had struck a deal to make "multiple" films based off the beloved book series by J.R.R. Tolkien, Variety reported. The project would be developed through WB label New Line Cinema, which produced the original three films directed by Peter Jackson and released in 2001-2003.

While some fans were upset by the news and rejected the suggestion the series needed a reboot, others posed creative ideas for the studio or made light of the situation.

Lord of the Rings humor account "J.R.R. Jokien" teased that Warner Bros. was taking after the Marvel franchise in releasing endless spinoffs for their "Middle-earth cinematic universe."

"BREAKING: WB has announced the release schedule for the LOTR movies in their new Middle-earth Cinematic Universe," the account tweeted with fake movie poster images.

"Look, I love Lord of the Rings but don't want more movies if they're not about Sam running for Mayor of the Shire or Legolas and Gimli hunting orcs buddy cop style while traveling Middle-earth or Bilbo living in Rivendell writing, singing, napping, & accidentally solving a murder," the account added.

Parody ideas from other television shows poured in as well.

"Breaking Toby - Hobbits first discover how to make the finest weed in the Southfarthing, but there's stiff local competition!" one fan joked.

"Hear me out: New trilogy where the entire first movie is just Tom Bombadil, the second one is Éowyn and Faramir in the Houses of Healing, and the third is the Scouring of the Shire," artist Jenny Lam posed.

"Actually make the entire trilogy about Tom Bombadil," Lam said over the character who was cut from the Peter Jackson film series.

Still, many fans weren't thrilled by the announcement.

"Original and risky!" film producer Neal Edelstein mocked.

"I will never know the amount of confidence that it would take to look at Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy and think 'Yeah, I can follow that,'" writer Daniel Dockery tweeted.

"Ok ok we get it already y'all hate Tolkien. Mercy!" one fan complained.

"Please leave the series ALONE. PLEASE. Just let them rest in paradise," another one urged.

"They can make more Lord of the Rings movies but they will never make anything like the original trilogy that will live in our hearts for the rest of our days," one fan wrote.

Last Fall, Amazon Prime Studios faced backlash from some fans over its streaming series adaption of the Tolkien's works called "The Rings of Power."

Still the series premiere became the most-watched series for the platform, with more than 25 million viewers watching globally, according to reports.