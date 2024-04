Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

It seems talent runs in the family for Michael Douglas.

During a recent episode of the PBS show "Finding Your Roots," which examines celebrities' ancestral backgrounds, Douglas learned, much to his astonishment, that he's related to another famous actor.

After the program produced all that it could via "paper trail," it turned to genetics and compared Douglas' DNA with other guests who had previously appeared on the show.

Host and educator Henry Louis Gates Jr. had Douglas flip a page of a book to reveal the identity of his relative. He was astounded to find a photograph of Scarlett Johansson.

"Ahh! Are you kidding?" the 79-year-old exclaimed. "That's amazing. Alright, this is cool. This is so cool."

According to the DNA analysis, Douglas and Johansson share four identical strands of chromosomes, making them distant cousins. The chromosomes are all from Johansson's maternal side of the family, which traces to Jewish ancestry from Eastern Europe.

"That's incredible. Well, I look forward to seeing Scarlett next time," Douglas announced. When reached for comment, Douglas' rep told Fox News Digital he had not reached out to Johansson since discovering their familial link.

This isn't the first time a revelation of this nature has occurred on the show involving Johansson.

Three years ago, Andy Cohen, television personality and executive producer of "The Real Housewives" franchise, learned he is also related to the Academy Award-nominated actress.

"Scar Jo? Yes! You're kidding me?" Cohen said upon finding out.

Gates Jr. revealed the two shared five identical chromosomes.

"Is she Jewish?" Cohen asked.

"Yeah, one half of her family."

When Johansson appeared on the show in 2017, she cried after learning her ancestors suffered through the Holocaust.

A representative for Johansson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.