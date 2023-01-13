Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Lisa Marie Presley to be buried next to beloved son Benjamin Keough at Graceland

Elvis and Priscilla Presley's only child died Jan. 12 at the age of 54

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of legend Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, will be buried at Graceland, the famed home of her father. 

The singer-songwriter's final resting place will be next to her beloved son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, her daughter Riley Keough’s rep confirmed to Fox News Digital. Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley (Jeffrey Mayer/iStock)

Lisa Marie was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Thursday after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call," authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

REMEMBERING LISA MARIE PRESLEY: ELVIS AND PRISCILLA’S ONLY CHILD, SURVIVED BY MOTHER, 3 DAUGHTERS

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," Priscilla's representative said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Although Lisa Marie did not live in Memphis, where she was born, she often made trips to honor her late father at celebrations. She was most recently in Memphis Jan. 8, the Sunday before her death, to commemorate what would've been the 88th birthday of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll"

Fans just saw Priscilla and Lisa Marie together when they attended the Golden Globe Awards Tuesday. The mother and daughter were happy to be there to witness Austin Butler win an award for his portrayal of the "King of Rock ‘n’ Roll" in Baz Luhrmann's biopic "Elvis."

Fans just saw Priscilla and Lisa Marie together when they attended the Golden Globe Awards Tuesday. The mother and daughter were happy to be there to witness Austin Butler win an award for his portrayal of the "King of Rock ‘n’ Roll" in Baz Luhrmann's biopic "Elvis." (Shutterstock for HFPA)

Elvis lived at Graceland from June 26, 1957, until his death Aug. 16, 1977.

In 1981, Priscilla and two executors decided to convert the famous 23-room home and nearly 14 acres of land into a museum.

Their goal was to maintain the estate and preserve the legacy of Elvis.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY, ELVIS AND PRISCILLA'S ONLY CHILD, DEAD AT 54

Lisa Marie became the sole heir of Elvis’ beloved Graceland estate after his death and the death of his father, Vernon Presley, and grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley, according to the official Graceland website.

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla, Lisa Marie and Riley.

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla, Lisa Marie and Riley. (Getty Images)

Graceland is now in a trust that will go to the benefit of Lisa Marie’s children, according to The Associated Press. 

LISA MARIE PRESLEY’S LIFE IN PICTURES

Presley is survived by her mother Priscilla, 33-year-old daughter Riley and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Lisa Marie’s late son Benjamin’s sudden death in 2020 was ultimately ruled a suicide by gunshot, leaving his family to mourn the sudden and unexpected loss.

Fans gathered from near and far at Graceland in Memphis to honor the life of Lisa Marie, placing flowers near the mansion and writing kind notes on a graffiti wall. One message said she is now with her father Elvis.

"I've always been an Elvis fan since I was a little kid. I think I wept the day he died," one fan remarked.

"Lisa Marie, she's been famous since the day she was born … heard the tragic news last night … we decided to stop and pay tribute to Lisa … She's my age … When people your own age die, it's a sobering thought, so that's why we're here … to pay a little tribute to Lisa Marie and her dad."

Fans are leaving kind notes to Lisa Marie Presley in front of Graceland.

Fans are leaving kind notes to Lisa Marie Presley in front of Graceland. (Fox News)

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

