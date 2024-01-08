Lisa Bonet files for divorce from Jason Momoa two years after split

Two years after their split, Lisa Bonet officially filed for divorce from Jason Momoa.

On Monday, Bonet filed a petition to end her marriage to the "Aquaman" star. According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital, irreconcilable differences is cited as the reason for the filing. Per the documents, the couple has decided how they will split their assets and neither party will receive financial support.

The documents also say that Bonet and Momoa will get joint custody of their two children: daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

Jason and Lisa first met in 2005, but didn't marry until 2017. The legal document states the couple's separation date as October 2020, over a year before the pair shared with the world that they were separating.

It will take a Los Angeles judge six months to grant the divorce, according to The Associated Press.

Momoa's marriage to Bonet was his first. However, Lisa was previously married to musician Lenny Kravitz. The couple share daughter, Zoë Kravitz, who recently became engaged to actor Channing Tatum.

When announcing their split in January 2022, Bonet and Momoa shared a joint statement on Instagram.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the statement at the time began.

"And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage," they continued. The couple noted that they decided to make their separation public "not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

The statement concluded, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.