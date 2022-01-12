Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after five years of marriage

Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split after five years of marriage and 16 years together.

The news was announced on Instagram on Wednesday in a joint written statement.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," read a statement shared on Momoa's page. "And so~ We share our Family news~"

They said that they are now "parting ways in marriage."

The two added that they were announcing the news not because it's "newsworthy," but because they want to move on "with dignity and honesty."



"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…" the statement continued. "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children."

They concluded: "Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail."

This is a developing story, check back for updates