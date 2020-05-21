'The Batman' star Zoe Kravitz shares concerns about returning to work amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Zoe Kravitz shared her thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic and her concerns about returning to work on “The Batman.”

The actress stars as Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ upcoming take on the iconic comic book superhero. The film was in the middle of shooting when production came to a halt in March, as lockdown orders were put in place.

Speaking to Variety about the challenges the film industry will face in a post-pandemic world, Kravitz explained that she’s excited to return to work on the comic book film, but noted that she has her concerns about going back safely.

She explained that she’s “hoping to wake up every day to an email or a phone call saying, ‘We’re ready to go.’”

She added: “I’m in touch with everybody, and everyone’s ready to go when it’s safe.”

Unfortunately, the actress says that the kind of work she’s doing on “The Batman” is the exact kind that doesn’t necessarily lend itself well to social distancing guidelines.

“You have people just touching your face, touching your body all day long,” she said. “I need help getting into the catsuit. I can’t do it on my own. I was probably touched more than any job, just because of the clothes and the combat and all of that.”

Fortunately for Kravitz, it seems the studio isn’t in any rush to get the film back into production now that it has a little leeway with the release date. Warner Bros. previously announced that it was pushing the release date on Batman from June 2021 to October 2021.

Reeves previously told Deadline that only one-quarter of the film has been shot at this point, but noted that the time in quarantine is allowing him to rethink certain aspects of the movie.

“It happens any time you shoot anything. The unexpected — happy accidents and things you didn’t quite expect: That is the lightning in a bottle for something that is alive,” he explained.

“I would say that the changes really have to do with ‘Oh, seeing the tone of this’ with these scenes we haven’t done which connect to that part of the storyline. It feels like there might be an opportunity to explore some of that unexpected tone that we found. With these movies, you never have enough prep time, because they’re so complex and so enormous in so many ways. It also gives me a moment to think about the larger sequences that have yet to come up and how I want to realize those.”