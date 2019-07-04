Lindsey Vonn sends fans into frenzy after tweeting her phone number: ‘You’ll get something special’

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn sent fans into meltdown Wednesday night after posting her phone number on Twitter.

The stunning 34-year-old then followed that up with a video message to deny she had been hacked but just wanted to hear from her fans.

“Want to text me? I got this new number and now I can text my fans directly!“ Vonn said. “Social media is great but it’s not as personal as texting. I can’t get back to everyone but you’ll get something special I promise 970-471-7878 #textme.”

Suspicious supporters quickly assumed someone was up to no good on her account.

But Vonn followed that up 20 minutes later with a video message confirming it was her and the tweet was legit.

“Guys, I did not get hacked. I just texted, tweeted my phone number,” Vonn said. “So text me, but only for my fans … my true fans. But if you’re not, then you probably shouldn’t bother.”

Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion who has appeared in both the 2010 and 2016 editions of Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit issue, won bronze in the downhill event during her last race at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Sweden in February.

She retired as the most successful female skier of all time — recording a staggering 82 World Cup victories throughout her career.

Vonn, who is dating hockey star P.K. Subban, and ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods were rocked in August 2017 after a hacker broke into her phone and gained access to her intimate pictures of the former couple.

That included a nude selfie Woods had sent while they were together.

Vonn and Woods were one of the most famous couples in the sporting world during their two-year relationship before it ended in May 2015.

She has revealed since she found it “really hard” being with the sporting legend due to all the scrutiny they were under as a celebrity couple who were at the peaks of their respective sports.

This article originally appeared in the Sun.