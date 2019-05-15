Lindsey Vonn has her Angelina Jolie moment in red dress with thigh-high slit

Lindsey Vonn channeled her inner Angelina Jolie at an event in New York City this week.

The former Olympian opted for a sizzling red dress with a thigh-high slit at NBC's Upfront at the Four Seasons in New York on Monday.

Vonn, 34, used the opportunity to put her toned legs on display in the otherwise modest ensemble. Jolie made the thigh slit famous when she stepped out in a revealing look at the 2012 Oscars.

LINDSEY VONN HAS A 'BAYWATCH' MOMENT IN REVEALING WHITE BATHING SUIT

Vonn's red carpet appearance comes days after the retired athlete traded in her skis for a skimpy bikini in the latest issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

LINDSEY VONN SIZZLES IN SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT FOR THE THIRD TIME: ‘IT FEELS INCREDIBLE’

“Lindsey Vonn is officially a three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model,” the magazine shared last week. “This pro has rocked bikinis in the snow, worn nothing but body paint and is now back and better than ever with stunning photos from her shoot in Puerto Vallarta.”

The retired Olympian admitted that "it feels incredible" to make heads turn on the beach after making her mark on the slopes.

LINDSEY VONN ON EX TIGER WOODS' MASTERS VICTORY: 'I ALWAYS KNEW THAT HE WOULD COME BACK'

“I remember the first time I was asked to be in the magazine and I was shocked they asked me,” the 34-year-old admitted to the outlet. “I wasn’t sure of myself and was struggling with self-confidence. Now being in my third issue it's amazing to see how far I’ve come as a person. I’m finally confident in myself and I think you’ll be able to see that in the pictures.”