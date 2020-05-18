Swimsuit-clad Lindsey Vonn hangs out with her dogs during quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lindsey Vonn is using her time during home quarantine to bond with her rescue dogs.

The 35-year-old former alpine ski racer posted a photo of herself over the weekend as she relaxed by the pool with her two furry friends. "Sunsets and wet dogs. My favorite," she captioned the picture.

Vonn's dogs mean the world to her. In 2018, she told ESPN she takes them everywhere, even the ski slopes.

"[Having my dog Lucy] changed my experience being on the road," Vonn said. "I don't think about being in a hotel anymore. I always have someone who's excited to see me. She makes me feel a little less alone. She has no idea if I ski. She doesn't care. And she'll snuggle with me no matter what. It's awesome."

The Olympic gold medalist revealed her quarantine routine in early May while speaking with Us Weekly. She starts her day early, by 8 a.m., by feeding her dogs.

Then she gets a workout in.

“I usually go to the gym,” she said, “but since we’re obviously in quarantine, the garage is my jam" and hops on her Peloton followed up by a core session.

Vonn then takes meetings and phone calls. “I am working on a few projects,” she revealed. “As you can imagine, there is a lot phone calls, Zoom meetings and other business that needs to be done.”

After business needs are dealt with, Vonn and fiance P.K. Subban tidy up their house, and at night, the couple chats with their fans via Instagram Live.

“P.K. and I have been talking to our followers straight from our tub,” she said about their show "Tub Time."