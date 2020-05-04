Lindsey Vonn washes car in bikini during home quarantine: 'Took an adventure'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lindsey Vonn is finding new activities to keep herself busy while under coronavirus quarantine.

The 35-year-old former alpine ski racer looked flawless as she washed her car over the weekend in a striped bikini.

"Took an adventure to the drive way [sic]. It was epic. #stayhome #takeabreakwithlandrover," she captioned the photo of herself standing next to her car, which had two of her dogs in it.

The Olympic gold medalist revealed her quarantine routine last week while speaking with Us Weekly. She starts her day early, by 8 a.m., by feeding her dogs.

Then she gets a workout in.

“I usually go to the gym,” she said, “but since we’re obviously in quarantine, the garage is my jam" and hops on her Peloton followed up a core session.

Vonn then takes meetings and phone calls. “I am working on a few projects,” she revealed. “As you can imagine, there is a lot phone calls, Zoom meetings and other business that needs to be done.”

After business needs are dealt with, Vonn and fiance P.K. Subban tidy up their house, and at night, the couple chats with their fans via Instagram Live.

“P.K. and I have been talking to our followers straight from our tub,” she said about their show "Tub Time."