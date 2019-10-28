Lindsey Vonn, NHL star P.K. Subban eyeing 'summer next year' for wedding date

Lindsey Vonn isn’t losing sleep planning her wedding to NHL star P.K. Subban.

The Olympian revealed that the athletic pair aren’t actually full steam ahead on planning their nuptials, but left the door open for a possible summer soiree.

“We obviously can’t have the wedding while he’s still in [hockey] season,” the former downhill skiier, 35, told Us Weekly at the US Ski and Snowboard White carpet at the Zeigfeld ballroom in New York City on Thursday. “We don’t know where and we don’t know exactly when, but roughly summer.”

The iconic winter sport athlete explained that she and Subban hope to continue the trend of celebrities having dual wedding ceremonies as she said she wants an intimate ceremony, followed by a larger one later.

“I think we want to get married sooner rather than later because we do want to have kids and that’s a long process,” she explained, adding that designers have already reached out to her for dress looks. “Maybe someone will make me something custom.”

Vonn and Subban announced their engagement on August 23 in joint Instagram posts with Vonn barely being able to contain her excitement.

"I said YES!!! 💍❤️Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this crazy/kind/handsome/hyper/giving man #heputaringonit #isaidyes," Vonn, 34, captioned a video of the couple chatting about the major moment.

Subban, 30, also revealed the news to his social media followers with a similar video, captioned with several emojis.

In July 2018, just three months after the lively couple sparked dating rumors when Vonn was seen in attendance at one of Subban’s games, the NHL star gushed over his three-time Olympic medal-winning partner to Fox News at the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 party in Los Angeles, telling us he doesn’t know a tougher individual than he fiancé.

“I haven’t met anyone who’s tougher than her yet,” Subban said of Vonn. “But what she’s gone through – just how she’s done it and how she’s managed to bounce back from those serious injuries and remain at the top, I don’t think I know another athlete that’s been as successful as she has pre and post injuries."

He continued: “It says a lot about her character, and now I get to see it every day – just how hard she works and how much she takes great care of herself... I haven’t met anyone tougher than her yet.”

Vonn further opened up to the magazine about Subban, adding that she feels “very lucky” to be with an “amazing person” that he is.

“I have depression and he always finds a way to brighten my day,” she revealed. “No matter what it is, whether it’s just making me laugh and smile, or bringing me flowers or doing something stupid which always gets me to laugh anyways.”

