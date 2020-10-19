Lindsey Vonn flaunts fit physique during epic birthday getaway: ‘Still in the mix!'

Lindsey Vonn is more than grateful.

The decorated Olympic skier, who recently shared a post to reflect on her success while ringing in her 36th birthday, shared a collection of snaps of her bash in the Bahamas, where she proved she’s still keeping in shape even in retirement and issued a big thanks to those who wished her a happy birthday.

"36 and still in the mix! Thank you to everyone who sent me birthday wishes," Vonn captioned a series of pics on Sunday of herself enjoying an epic vacation with her crew.

In one photo, Vonn is seen rocking a two-piece as she walks along the sand. Another image showed Vonn and her fiancé, hockey star P.K. Subban, with their pals posing on a boat among other pics.

Vonn has been posting a handful of snapshots as of late from her trip, which included other bikini looks as well as pics of Vonn continuing her tropical birthday with Subban snorkeling with sharks.

"You make my life better. I love you," Vonn captioned a sweet pic of the New Jersey Devils defenseman kissing Vonn while holding her in his arms.

She told Women’s Health in May that even though she’s since hung up her skis, her diet is still pretty specific given Subban’s career is still very much active.

"P.K. is very strict with his diet because he's still competing, so I just tag along," she said. "If left to my own devices, I’d probably have mac and cheese and pasta and cereal.”

She needs her diet to be strict, she said.

"I need everything to be laid out for me, otherwise I divert quickly."