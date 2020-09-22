Lindsey Vonn shares alarming pics of her dogs after they chased a porcupine: 'My boys got into some trouble'

Lindsey Vonn took a break from posting her grueling workout sessions in the gym to focus on another important aspect of her life: her dogs.

The retired Olympic skier's canines are no strangers to her Instagram followers as she often posts adorable photos of them on the social media platform. But on Tuesday, Vonn shared some alarming photos of two of her pups after they dared to chase after a porcupine.

"So...my boys got into some trouble over the weekend. They ran out of the house and chased after a porcupine...as boys do," Vonn captioned a series of photos.

The snaps she uploaded to the social media app show her two dogs covered in porcupine quills in and around their noses and mouths. In one photo, a person can be seen using a tool to pluck them out.

Fortunately for Vonn, a trip to the vet was all her dogs needed.

"Incredibly thankful that they are ok. I greatly appreciate my family and friends for helping them make it home safe and the love and care that they got from White Pine Vet. You guys are the best!" she concluded the post.

Vonn's post garnered some mixed reactions from her followers, many of whom were sad to see her dogs in pain while others used the opportunity to make some jokes.

"Males are always sticking their nose where they shouldn't," one commenter said, to which Vonn replied with a laughing emoji.

"Ufff. Poor kids. Hope that porcupine made it also," wrote another.

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson reacted, "Noooooooooooo."

"Our dog did that twice in one day," another informed the former athlete. "Dogs are sweet but man can they be DUMB!"

"Just had to 'splore a bit. I get it," another sympathized.

One day prior, Vonn was all about her fitness regimen. She revealed on Instagram that she was putting in the work for a "new challenge."

