©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Lindsey Vonn shows off incredible figure in red bikini ahead of her 36th birthday

The former Olympic skier implored her followers to enjoy life because 'it's short'

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Lindsey Vonn flaunted her fit figure in a red bikini while on a trip to celebrate her upcoming 36th birthday.

The former Olympic skier will turn another year older on Sunday and reflected on the ups and downs of her life in a recent social media post.

"When I look in front of me sometimes I can't believe how far I've come. Who knew ski racing and surgeries would bring me here," she began in an Instagram caption.

The former athlete wore a red bikini halter top with matching cheeky bottoms as she stood on a boat in the middle of the ocean. In the snap, she salutes to the camera while looking over her shoulders.

Her caption continued: "Thankful for everything I have; my love @subbanator, my family and my friends. Don't forget to appreciate life because it's short. Cheers to today!"

Vonn completed her post with the hashtags #birthdaytrip #nofilter #hardworkpays off.

Vonn is currently engaged to P.K. Subban. She recently spoke about the uncertainty of their future nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to People magazine, she said, "We're kind of in a holding pattern right now. With COVID, it just feels like there's no good option, you know?”

Lindsey Vonn recently said her and fiance PK Subban's' wedding plans are 'on hold' due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lindsey Vonn recently said her and fiance PK Subban's' wedding plans are 'on hold' due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

“The Pack” hosted continued, “I don't have a timeline or a plan, we're just kind of going to wait and see. Obviously, his family is in Canada, so I can't physically get to Canada and they can't get here. It'll happen eventually, we just don't know when."

Subban proposed to the Olympic skier in August 2019. Months later, Vonn returned the favor and proposed to the NHL player for Christmas.

“Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!” she declared in a tweet showing off his ring.

