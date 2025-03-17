Lindsay Lohan thrives in personal, professional life as father's arrest tops years of family turmoil

Lindsay Lohan has been busier than ever as she continues to embrace motherhood all while promoting her upcoming movie, "Freakier Friday."

The 38-year-old actress — who has been at the forefront of public scrutiny throughout the years — seems to be thriving both personally and professionally. Her father, Michael Lohan, however, has found himself at odds with the law amid multiple arrests within a few weeks of each other.

On Sunday, March 16, the 64-year-old was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, at 5:18 p.m. for violating probation, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The arrest comes just weeks after Michael was busted for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Kate Major Lohan, in Texas.

LINDSAY LOHAN'S FATHER, MICHAEL LOHAN, ARRESTED JUST WEEKS AFTER GETTING BUSTED FOR FELONY ASSAULT

From arrests to DUIs and substance abuse, Michael's legal woes tops years of turmoil within the Lohan family.

Lindsay, who made her career breakthrough at the age of 12 when she starred as twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in the 1998 Disney movie "The Parent Trap," faced a series of unfortunate events at the height of her career.

After landing roles in box office hits such as "Freaky Friday," "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" and "Mean Girls," the actress found herself entangled in the dark side of Hollywood.

In January 2007, Lindsay entered drug rehab for the first time during production of her movie "I Know Who Killed Me."

Two weeks after leaving rehab , she crashed her Mercedes-Benz convertible in Santa Monica, California, and was arrested and charged with DUI, cocaine possession and driving on a suspended license.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The arrest marked the beginning of her legal woes and substance abuse problems. By 2012, she had made 20 court appearances, completed six rehab stints and been incarcerated six times.

It wasn't until Lindsay made a bold move to Dubai that she began to get her life back on track.

"I guess you would say it happened organically," the actress said of moving to Dubai in a June 2023 interview with Allure.

"Dubai gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next," she added.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

While there, Lindsay met her now-husband, Bader Shammas, and the two married in 2022. One year later, they welcomed their son, Luai.

Just last week, Lohan reflected on the progress she's made.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Let today be a celebration of progress, big or small," she wrote on Instagram. "A moment to pause, reflect, and appreciate how far you’ve come. And if this week wasn’t perfect? That’s okay. Every step forward is still a step in the right direction!"

Amid Lindsay's troubles and success, both of her parents, Michael and Dina Lohan, faced their own demons.

‘FREAKY FRIDAY’ SEQUEL PUTS LINDSAY LOHAN BACK IN SPOTLIGHT WITH FIRST BIG-SCREEN LEAD ROLE IN OVER A DECADE

In 2021, Dina pleaded guilty to a drunken driving charge.

DINA LOHAN ARRESTED FOR DWI AFTER CAR CRASH

She was driving with a suspended license on Jan. 11, 2020, when she crashed into another car near Merrick Mall, prosecutors in Nassau County said at the time.

The driver called the police and followed Dina to her home when she didn’t stop, authorities said. According to court documents, the police officer who responded found her in the driver’s seat of her Mercedes, glassy-eyed and smelling of alcohol.

Dina was also convicted of aggravated drunken driving in 2014 after an earlier arrest in Nassau and ordered to perform community service and participate in an anti-drunken driving program.

Meanwhile, Michael was previously arrested in 2020 and charged with a misdemeanor offense of criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. He was placed on probation for two years.

In 2021, he was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on five counts of patient brokering and one count of conspiracy to commit patient brokering, the Palm Beach Post reported at the time.

Last month, Michael was busted for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Kate Major Lohan, in Texas, which led to his arrest on Sunday in Florida.

WATCH: 'MEAN GIRLS’ STAR JONATHAN BENNETT ON LINDSAY LOHAN’S RETURN TO ACTING, CO-HOSTING CHRISTMASCON

"Michael voluntarily self-surrendered yesterday and has a hearing scheduled on my pleadings for his release tomorrow," Michael's attorney, Robert Gershman, told Fox News Digital. "We are confident Her Honor will give the matter fair and thoughtful consideration. Based on the circumstances, we anticipate Mr. Lohan's release."

Despite the family setbacks, Lindsay continues to focus on bettering herself one day at a time, reminding her nearly 16 million Instagram followers to always have "gratitude in your heart, joy in your spirit, and the confidence to keep chasing what sets your soul on fire."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.