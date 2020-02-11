Lindsay Lohan's father Michael Lohan arrested after allegedly getting abusive toward estranged wife Kate Major

Michael Lohan was arrested on Monday in Southampton, New York, after allegedly becoming "verbally and physically abusive" with his estranged ex-wife, Kate Major, according to a new report.

Major, 37, alleged in a police report, obtained by Page Six, that the father of actress Lindsay Lohan got “verbally and physically abusive" toward her.

Per the outlet, the 59-year-old was taken into custody at 4:40 p.m. on Main Street and charged with a misdemeanor offense of criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.

The pair have been estranged since 2015 when Major filed for separation from Lohan after just a year of marriage.

Included in the police report was a handwritten note from Major that detailed the alleged attack, according to The Daily Mail.

Per the outlet, in the note, Major alleged Lohan grabbed her by the throat after hurling plastic hangers in her direction. The alleged attack left her with visible bruises, according to the note.

Furthermore, Major alleges Lohan made threats to stab her and hurled insults at her as she attempted to flee, calling her a “braindead w---e," the Daily Mail reported.

Lohan was seen in images published by the Daily Mail, who first reported the story, being taken into custody outside Major’s residence in Southampton.

Page Six said on Tuesday that Lohan complained of chest pains while in police custody and was transferred to a local hospital for further evaluation. The actor was arraigned at the Southampton Village Justice Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Mail said on Tuesday that Major immediately sought council from her attorney in the wake of the attack and that she was accompanied by her lawyer when she made the trip to the Southampton Village Police department to file her complaint against Lohan.

Major and Lohan officially moved to dissolve their marriage in 2018, citing that their relationship was “irretrievably broken.” Major requested primary custody of the couple’s two young children, Landon, 7, and Logan, 5, as well as spousal and child support.

In April 2015, Major, a former journalist, was arrested in Boca Raton, Fla., for allegedly “drunkenly attacking” Lohan after an argument where he accused her of cheating on him. In that instance, Major also claimed Lohan grabbed her by the throat, however, no evidence was found to the support the claim.

The same year in October, the pair’s sons were was removed from their custody by social services following a video that showed Lohan and Major in an “extreme argument” while their children looked on.

A rep for Lohan did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.