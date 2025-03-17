Lindsay Lohan's father Michael Lohan arrested just weeks after getting busted for felony assault

Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, has found himself involved in another run-in with the law.

On Sunday, March 16, the 64-year-old was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, at 5:18 p.m. for violating probation, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The arrest comes just weeks after Lohan was busted for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Kate Major Lohan, in Texas.

In court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Lohan was charged in February with a felony assault called "continuous violence against the family."

At the time, a representative for the Harris County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital, "On Friday February 21, 2025, the complainant (Kate Lohan) was at a medical follow up, when the defendant (Michael Lohan) was observed by Ms. Lohan in the parking lot of the building. A 911 call was placed, and deputies responded."

"She told deputies that Lohan had flipped her out of a chair at their residence a few days earlier. The complainant felt pain and discomfort. A female deputy was able to witness the bruising on the complainants body," the statement continued.

In a statement exclusively to Fox News Digital, Kate said, "I’m praying for privacy for the sake of my kids and myself and pray justice is finally served."

At the time of the February arrest, Mike Quinn, representative for Lohan, shared a statement with Fox News Digital, writing, "We want to take a moment to recognize Michael Lohan as a devoted father, and I’ve only known him as a loving husband, and a man who has proudly maintained his sobriety for over a decade. His dedication to his younger boys and his unwavering support for his wife, Kate, reflect his deep love and commitment to his family. Michael has consistently stood by Kate’s side, offering his support through her own journey toward sobriety—a challenge they’ve faced together with courage and compassion. As friends of both Michael and Kate, my wife and I truly care for them and believe in their character. We are confident that Michael will be fully cleared in this matter."

Quinn has not yet responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment regarding Lohan's recent arrest.

Lohan and Kate married in 2014 and share two sons, Landon Major Lohan and Logan Michael Lohan.

The 64-year-old was previously arrested in 2020 and charged with a misdemeanor offense of criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, and placed on probation for two years.

In 2021, Lohan was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on five counts of patient brokering and one count of conspiracy to commit patient brokering, The Palm Beach Post reported at the time.

Authorities said a Delray Beach-area drug treatment center called Pride Recovery paid more than $27,000 in kickbacks to either Lohan directly or to a business he was associated with, Lola Recovery Ventures of Palm Beach Gardens.

Under Florida law, it is illegal for a healthcare provider to pay a commission for the referral of patients. The practice was linked to numerous instances of fraud in which rehab centers get reimbursed for performing costly and unnecessary tests on patients who have health insurance.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this post.