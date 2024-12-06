Lindsay Lohan's new look sparks curiosity about hot new celebrity plastic surgery trend

Lindsay Lohan is just one of many stars who have sparked curiosity when it comes to a new wave of "undetectable" plastic surgery among celebrities.

The 38-year-old actress — who stars in Netflix's new holiday movie, "Our Little Secret" — recently turned heads after appearing in her new film and had social media users questioning: what has she done to look so fresh and youthful?

"I need to know absolutely everything that occurred between 2018 to 2024 to have this crazy of a transformation," an esthetician said in a viral TikTok in November. "I’m in the industry and I’m at a loss for words."

MEGHAN TRAINOR’S SMILE MAKEOVER IS LATEST CELEBRITY PLASTIC SURGERY DISASTER

Dr. Kristy Hamilton, MD, FACS, of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, told Fox News Digital that this "undetectable" look represents something much bigger than "just a trend."

"The ‘undetectable’ look is not just a trend — it represents a significant cultural shift in aesthetics as well as progress in and refinement of our surgical techniques as plastic surgeons," she said. "I would argue that overfilled lips and frozen faces have never been trendy — they’re the unwanted side effects of patients seeking youth that perhaps have been overtreated — or, simple stated, would have benefited from a surgical intervention instead."

Hamilton says she often tells patients that faces "are not like fashion statements."

"We can’t easily undo aesthetic surgery like we can easily change a dress silhouette, so we are seeking classic, timeless beauty at all times," she said. "Patients now prioritize treatments that allow them to look refreshed and youthful without revealing that they have had work done. This evolution is driven by advancements in technology, techniques and a deeper understanding of facial anatomy, which enable results that blend seamlessly with the patient’s natural features."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"In comparison to earlier trends, the ‘undetectable’ look is about longevity and authenticity," she added. "It’s less about chasing fleeting trends and more about achieving timeless, personalized beauty."

Despite speculation surrounding Lohan's new look, her dad, Michael Lohan, vehemently denied that his daughter had any surgical work done.

"Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever," Lohan recently told Page Six, but admitted that the "Mean Girls" actress has done "peels, fillers and Botox."

"Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent," he added. "[It's] disgusting [for people] to propagate false narratives."

Lohan is not the only celebrity who has sparked curiosity surrounding their appearance.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Most recently, fans were quick to point out Gwen Stefani's look, with one Instagram user asking, "Is every 55-year-old expected to look 30 now?"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"You might be aging backwards....?!?," another fan wrote.

Christina Aguilera — who has been praised over the years for her youthful look — opened up about getting injections.

"I think it's great to share and to be honest and open about what you're doing — in your comfort zone, of course," she told Allure in 2023. "I've always been a pretty open book about embracing my body, my looks, and things like that."

"But I'm a pretty reserved person when it comes to a lot of things," Aguilera, 43, added. "I think to each their own, and I think we [should] all do what's right for us, so I don't believe in judgment where that's concerned whatsoever. But for me, I like to make sure what I put in my body is the safest it can be. I live a big life."

Halle Berry, on the other hand, has been vocal about her disapproval of plastic surgery.

"When you see everybody around you doing it, you have those moments when you think, 'To stay alive in this business, do I need to do the same thing?' I won't lie and tell you that those things don't cross my mind because somebody is always suggesting it to me," the actress told Yahoo! Beauty in 2015. "It's almost like crack that people are trying to push on you. That's what I feel like. I just have kept reminding myself that beauty really is as beauty does, and it is not so much about my physical self. Aging is natural, and that's going to happen to all of us."

"I just want to always look like myself, even if that's an older version of myself," Berry, 58, added. "I think when you do too much of that cosmetic stuff, you become somebody else in a way."

Dr. David Feldmar MD, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and founder of Feldmar Aesthetics, says these days people are gravitating towards more natural looks.

MEGHAN TRAINOR ‘CANNOT SMILE ANYMORE’ FROM ‘TOO MUCH BOTOX’

"In my practice, the shift toward more natural results — moving away from the exaggerated, overdone look — has grown significantly, especially in recent years," Feldmar told Fox News Digital.

"This trend has truly accelerated since the end of the COVID lockdowns. For over 15 years, my approach has always emphasized natural beauty, and now, more than ever, the zeitgeist aligns with what I’ve been perfecting throughout my career.

"As plastic surgeons, our ultimate goal has always been to enhance beauty without the obvious signs of enhancement. While this has improved over the years, the advent of new techniques, technologies, and biologics has ushered in what I like to call the age of undetectable plastic surgery."

"Undetectable surgery is, at its core, natural surgery," he continued. "To achieve truly natural outcomes, I combine both surgical and non-surgical techniques, such as fat grafting, less invasive facelifts, and advanced implants. Each procedure is tailored to the patient’s unique anatomy and aesthetic goals — ensuring the results are harmonious with their natural features.

"The goal is to enhance, not alter, their proportions, maintaining a sense of balance and avoiding any exaggerated or ‘worked-on’ look. This approach ensures that any scars are minimal, well-hidden and nearly invisible. Techniques like small incisions, advanced suturing and minimally invasive procedures allow me to reduce visible scarring."

But it "doesn't stop there," says Feldmar.

SOFIA VERGARA WANTS ‘EVERY PLASTIC SURGERY THAT I CAN DO’

"We're entering an exciting new era, one that feels like science fiction. With the advent of biologics such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), stem cells and exosomes, we are harnessing the body’s own natural healing powers to repair tissues, regenerate skin and promote overall rejuvenation," he added. "These therapies offer more targeted, less invasive alternatives to traditional treatments, meaning that my patients can achieve even more natural results, better healing and healthier, more youthful skin.

"I am continually amazed by what we can now offer our patients, and I am incredibly excited for what the future holds. As the field of aesthetics evolves and our understanding of beauty deepens, the possibilities are limitless. The innovation we are witnessing today is only the beginning."