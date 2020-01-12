Expand / Collapse search
Dina Lohan arrested for DWI after car crash

By Nate Day | Fox News
Dina Lohan has been arrested for driving while intoxicated after t-boning another driver outside of a New York steakhouse.

A rep for the Nassau County Police Department confirmed to Fox News that Lohan, 57, hit another car outside of an Outback Steakhouse Saturday night.

The outlet claims that Lohan fled the scene, but was followed all the way to her Long Island home by the woman she hit.

Lindsay and Dina Lohan are seen in New York City on April 29, 2018.

Lindsay and Dina Lohan are seen in New York City on April 29, 2018. (Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

When law enforcement arrived, the television personality, best known as Lindsay Lohan's mother and agent, reportedly did not agree to an alcohol test, but her intoxication was obvious.

She was arrested for DWI, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree.

Lohan has a previous DWI, which means she's now facing a felony.