Tara Reid says she was drugged at hotel bar, taken to Chicago hospital

Tara Reid was taken out of a Chicago hotel on a stretcher after her drink was allegedly "tampered" with and caused her to become incoherent.

According to video footage obtained by TMZ, Reid — who was in Chicago for Comic Con — appeared disoriented as several people helped her into a wheelchair. Slurring her words and visibly confused, she was seen clinging onto a hotel guest before being seated.

In another clip, the "American Pie" alum was seen being taken out of the hotel on a stretcher by paramedics, with onlookers shouting words of support.

A source told Fox News Digital that Reid had gone down to the hotel bar to enjoy a drink and a cigarette. After going outside to have a smoke, she returned to the bar and noticed her glass of wine had a napkin on top of it. The source said Reid thought that was strange as she did not recall placing a napkin there.

She took two sips of wine and, before she knew it, she woke up in the hospital, the source said. Reid's agent picked her up from the hospital and the pair flew back to Los Angeles.

"She is very worried about people leaving their drinks unsupervised and she is traumatized by the incident," the source said.

A representative for Reid said she is in the process of filing a police report.

"Tara Reid is in the process of filing a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with," a representative for Reid told Fox News Digital. "Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time. She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone. She will not be making further comments at this stage."

However, police told People on Monday that Reid had not yet filed a report.

In 2023, Reid opened up to Fox News Digital about the "bullying" she's endured throughout her career.

"I feel like I've been bullied a lot, you know, in my life," who was competing on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" at the time. "And I kind of wanted to do the show because I wanted people to see the other side of me."

She continued, "And stop bullying me for kind of always the same things. And to let them see, you know, I'm not just this girl who's 21 and partying in 'American Pie.'"

"I'm 47 years old now. I'm a woman and I want them to see that I am strong, and I do have a heart and I do care. And I hope that comes across."

Reid also admitted that the negative attention led her to take a step back from the industry.

"I needed a break," she said. "You know, I think everyone needs a break from something when it becomes too much."