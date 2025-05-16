Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Halle Berry and Heidi Klum shine despite new Cannes dress code banning nudity, 'excessively voluminous' looks

Stars navigate new dress code rules at the Cannes Film Festival with some celebrities still pushing boundaries

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
close
'AGT’ judge Heidi Klum shed tears during emotional act in semifinals Video

'AGT’ judge Heidi Klum shed tears during emotional act in semifinals

‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum tells Fox News Digital an emotional drone performance was ‘tough to watch.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Halle Berry

Halle Berry in a black and white dress at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony

Halle Berry had to change her outfit at the last minute due to new rules established by Cannes organizers.  (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images)

Halle Berry stunned when she arrived at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in a black and white striped floor-length Jacquemus gown with a halter neckline.

While Berry looked great in the dress, it wasn't her first choice. Berry was forced to change her outfit after a last-minute announcement ahead of the 2025 festival that organizers had decided to ban nudity and "excessively voluminous" clothing, which also includes dresses with long trains.

"I had an amazing dress by Gupta that I cannot wear tonight because it’s too big of a train," Berry told Variety. "I’m not going to break the rules. The nudity part is also probably a good rule."

The star posted photos from the opening night on her Instagram, and fans flooded the comments with compliments. One fan wrote, "Still as beautiful as ever (the definition of aging like fine wine)," and another added, "As they say Hallie [sic] is Living Her Best Life."

Halle Berry at the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" at Cannes

Berry wore a black and pink dress to the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning." (Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

HALLE BERRY SUFFERED 10 BROKEN BONES WHILE FILMING ACTION MOVIES IN HOLLYWOOD CAREER: ‘KNOCKED OUT 3 TIMES’

Berry also walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning." 

She posed for photos at the premiere in a strapless black and pink Celia Kritharioti dress.

"Wow!!! Stunning!!!! GORGEOUS!!!" one fan wrote in the Instagram comments of a post she shared from the festival. Another wrote, "She never misses! Always best dressed," while a third added, "Sis, you killin’ em!"

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie at the premiere of "Eddington" at Cannes

Jolie wore a strapless nude dress with sequins on the Cannes red carpet. (Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Eddington" at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The actress stunned in a strapless sequined nude Brunello Cucinelli gown with circular designs embroidered throughout.

Jolie is this year's godmother of the Trophée Chopard award, meaning she will present the Trophée Chopard award, which goes to two young actors to encourage them in their career.

"I am honored to be godmother at the Cannes Film Festival. I am pleased to have a moment to recognize young artists and their exceptional work," Jolie told Women's Wear Daily.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman on the red carpet at the premiere of "Eddington" at Cannes.

Portman wore a strapless black and silver gown with a large velvet bow on the chest and fish scale-like designs. (Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

Natalie Portman shut down the red carpet when she posed for photos at the premiere of "Eddington" at the Cannes Film Festival in a strapless silver and black sparkly dress. 

She appeared at Cannes just a few days after the actress shared that she and her two children had moved to Paris, telling Net-a-Porter she enjoys the privacy the city has to offer.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum at the premiere of "Leave One Day" in Cannes.

Heidi Klum wore a strapless pink floral Elie Saab dress with a thigh-high slit and cascading layers of pink fabric. (Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

Heidi Klum wore a strapless pink floral Elie Saab dress with a thigh-high slit and cascading layers of pink fabric.

The dress featured a long train, but it's unclear if it broke one of the new dress code rules set forth by the Cannes Film Festival organizers this year. The rules were announced on Monday, one day before the start of the festival.

"For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival," the dress code on the festival website states. 

"Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules."

She kept her accessories and makeup to a minimum and wore her blonde hair down in a middle part.

Heidi Klum at the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" at Cannes

Klum wore a sequined form-fitting gown to the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" at Cannes. (Stefanie Rex/picture alliance via Getty Images)

THE LIFE AND CAREER OF HEIDI KLUM: A LOOK INTO THE GERMAN SUPERMODLE'S FAME

Klum also walked the carpet at the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning."

The supermodel wore an off-the-shoulder figure-hugging purple sequined gown that featured a plunging neckline and a small train.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone at the premiere of "Eddington" at Cannes

Stone wore a figure-hugging white dress to the premiere of "Eddington." (Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images)

Emma Stone posed for photos on the red carpet at the premiere of "Eddington" in a form-fitting white gown with a dramatic neckline featuring a large round disk that sat above her chest.

The actress kept her accessories to a minimum, letting the dress do the talking, opting only for a pair of drop earrings and a ring. 

She stars in the new Western horror movie that takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic and tells the story of townspeople turning against one another after a conflict between the sheriff and the mayor.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid at the premiere of "Leave One Day" at Cannes

Hadid wore a black Saint Laurent dress. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Bella Hadid arrived on the red carpet on opening night of the Cannes Film Festival wearing a black Saint Laurent dress with a loose neckline that draped around her lower neck and chest. 

She accessorized the look with emerald earrings, a heart-shaped diamond ring and rhinestone-encrusted high heels.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria at the premiere of "Leave One Day" at Cannes.

Longoria wore a metallic gold dress to the opening of the Cannes Film Festival. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Eva Longoria wore a strapless metallic gold Tamara Ralph gown when she arrived at the premiere of "Leave One Day" on opening day of the Cannes Film Festival.

She accessorized the dress with a statement necklace designed to look like leaves, matching earrings and rings and gold high heels. 

Eva Longoria at the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" at Cannes.

Longoria wore a sequined green dress to the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" at Cannes. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Longoria also walked the carpet at the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning."

This time around, Longroria chose to wear a sequined green dress with a halter neckline and a long train behind her, pairing the look with minimal accessories, except for a pair of earrings.

The "Desperate Housewives" actress wore her hair in a loose updo, leaving a few pieces out in the front that framed her face.

"Dipped in green," she captioned the Instagram post featuring photos from the event. Fans quickly took to the comments section to compliment the actress, one writing, "Wow! Flawless," and another adding, "You look more exquisite each time. Winning."

Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell at the premiere of "Case 137" at Cannes.

MacDowell walked the carpet in a form-fitting vintage Alberta Ferretti slip dress with black lace on the neckline. (Laurent Hou/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Andie MacDowell stunned when she arrived at the premiere of "Case 137" at the Cannes Film Festival in a form-fitting vintage Alberta Ferretti slip dress with black lace on the neckline.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She wore her signature gray hair in a side part with big curls and kept the makeup looking natural. She also wore no accessories, letting the dress get all the attention. 

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 