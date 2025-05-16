Halle Berry and Heidi Klum shine despite new Cannes dress code banning nudity, 'excessively voluminous' looks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Halle Berry

Halle Berry stunned when she arrived at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in a black and white striped floor-length Jacquemus gown with a halter neckline.

While Berry looked great in the dress, it wasn't her first choice. Berry was forced to change her outfit after a last-minute announcement ahead of the 2025 festival that organizers had decided to ban nudity and "excessively voluminous" clothing, which also includes dresses with long trains.

"I had an amazing dress by Gupta that I cannot wear tonight because it’s too big of a train," Berry told Variety. "I’m not going to break the rules. The nudity part is also probably a good rule."

The star posted photos from the opening night on her Instagram, and fans flooded the comments with compliments. One fan wrote, "Still as beautiful as ever (the definition of aging like fine wine)," and another added, "As they say Hallie [sic] is Living Her Best Life."

HALLE BERRY SUFFERED 10 BROKEN BONES WHILE FILMING ACTION MOVIES IN HOLLYWOOD CAREER: ‘KNOCKED OUT 3 TIMES’

Berry also walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning."

She posed for photos at the premiere in a strapless black and pink Celia Kritharioti dress.

"Wow!!! Stunning!!!! GORGEOUS!!!" one fan wrote in the Instagram comments of a post she shared from the festival. Another wrote, "She never misses! Always best dressed," while a third added, "Sis, you killin’ em!"

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Eddington" at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The actress stunned in a strapless sequined nude Brunello Cucinelli gown with circular designs embroidered throughout.

Jolie is this year's godmother of the Trophée Chopard award, meaning she will present the Trophée Chopard award, which goes to two young actors to encourage them in their career.

"I am honored to be godmother at the Cannes Film Festival. I am pleased to have a moment to recognize young artists and their exceptional work," Jolie told Women's Wear Daily.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman shut down the red carpet when she posed for photos at the premiere of "Eddington" at the Cannes Film Festival in a strapless silver and black sparkly dress.

She appeared at Cannes just a few days after the actress shared that she and her two children had moved to Paris, telling Net-a-Porter she enjoys the privacy the city has to offer.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum wore a strapless pink floral Elie Saab dress with a thigh-high slit and cascading layers of pink fabric.

The dress featured a long train, but it's unclear if it broke one of the new dress code rules set forth by the Cannes Film Festival organizers this year. The rules were announced on Monday, one day before the start of the festival.

"For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival," the dress code on the festival website states.

"Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules."

She kept her accessories and makeup to a minimum and wore her blonde hair down in a middle part.

THE LIFE AND CAREER OF HEIDI KLUM: A LOOK INTO THE GERMAN SUPERMODLE'S FAME

Klum also walked the carpet at the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning."

The supermodel wore an off-the-shoulder figure-hugging purple sequined gown that featured a plunging neckline and a small train.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone posed for photos on the red carpet at the premiere of "Eddington" in a form-fitting white gown with a dramatic neckline featuring a large round disk that sat above her chest.

The actress kept her accessories to a minimum, letting the dress do the talking, opting only for a pair of drop earrings and a ring.

She stars in the new Western horror movie that takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic and tells the story of townspeople turning against one another after a conflict between the sheriff and the mayor.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid arrived on the red carpet on opening night of the Cannes Film Festival wearing a black Saint Laurent dress with a loose neckline that draped around her lower neck and chest.

She accessorized the look with emerald earrings, a heart-shaped diamond ring and rhinestone-encrusted high heels.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria wore a strapless metallic gold Tamara Ralph gown when she arrived at the premiere of "Leave One Day" on opening day of the Cannes Film Festival.

She accessorized the dress with a statement necklace designed to look like leaves, matching earrings and rings and gold high heels.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Longoria also walked the carpet at the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning."

This time around, Longroria chose to wear a sequined green dress with a halter neckline and a long train behind her, pairing the look with minimal accessories, except for a pair of earrings.

The "Desperate Housewives" actress wore her hair in a loose updo, leaving a few pieces out in the front that framed her face.

"Dipped in green," she captioned the Instagram post featuring photos from the event. Fans quickly took to the comments section to compliment the actress, one writing, "Wow! Flawless," and another adding, "You look more exquisite each time. Winning."

Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell stunned when she arrived at the premiere of "Case 137" at the Cannes Film Festival in a form-fitting vintage Alberta Ferretti slip dress with black lace on the neckline.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She wore her signature gray hair in a side part with big curls and kept the makeup looking natural. She also wore no accessories, letting the dress get all the attention.