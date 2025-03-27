Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Monaghan and Sofia Vergara heat things up: PHOTOS

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet on the opening night of "Othello" in New York City, wearing a two-piece black ensemble, featuring a long-sleeve crop top with a high neckline and a maxi-skirt, with sequined embellishments on the chest and top of the skirt.

The 55-year-old singer paired the look with a black fur coat and black clutch, further accessorizing with a large gold ring and gold earrings. She styled her hair in a tight bun and kept her makeup look natural.

She walked the carpet with one of her kids, Emme, posting photos from the evening on her Instagram, captioning the post, "Othello premiere with the best date ever."

"This family moment. I love seeing them together. And I loved all the pictures. So cute," one fan wrote in the comments section of the post. Another added, "Baby that face card is lethal!!’ while a third chimed in with, "Flawless Jennifer, always glowing."

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan wore a simple black strapless dress with a floral design on the chest when appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this week, to promote her work on the third season of "The White Lotus."

The actress kept her accessories to a minimum, pairing the look with a pair of black heels, and wore her long brunette hair in loose waves. Monaghan plays a famous actress who takes her two good friends on a trip to Thailand on season three of the hit Max show.

"I've been doing this for over 20 years I've been in this industry," Monaghan said while on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "And I have never been a part of something as fun as this."

Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara shut down the red carpet at the auditions for "America's Got Talent" auditions in Los Angeles, when she arrived wearing a strapless black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

The "Griselda" star paired the look with a few bracelets and rings, as well as diamond earrings. She wore her long brunette hair in its signature style, draped over one shoulder with loose curls.

She posted photos on Instagram from inside the auditions, giving fans a closer look at her makeup, which included rosy cheeks, long lashes and a bold lip. "We r almost done with auditions!!!!" she captioned the post, adding a few star emojis.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of "Survival of the Thickest," when she posed for photos in an all-black look, featuring a black V-neck shirt underneath a low-cut black blouse, tucked into a pair of black trousers.

She topped the look off with a floor-length black coat, pairing the outfit with a long gold necklace and small gold hoop earrings. The former "Top Chef" host kept the makeup look natural and wore her dark hair parted down the middle.

Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi Klum took the streets of New York by storm when she stepped out in a strapless black dress.

Klum paired the look with a brown purse, sheer black stockings, black sunglasses and a big black and white umbrella to shield her from the rainy weather.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip" in a strapless green column dress with slight ruching throughout.

The actress paired the look with minimal accessories, adding square green earrings and a few rings on her fingers. Her makeup included bold lashes and a glossy nude lip, and she styled her hair in tight waves.

She posted photos from the premiere on Instagram, captioning the post, "Premiere glam," with a shooting star emoji.

"GLOWING and gorgeous," one fan wrote in the comments section. "Girl you look amazing," a second commenter added, while a third wrote, "Love that dress on you!"

Tara Reid

Tara Reid walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Pabrik Gula" in a black leather jacket and a black and white maxi skirt with a swirly design on it.

The "American Pie" star wore her blonde hair parted in the middle and styled in loose curls. She paired the look with a few accessories, including a large gold ring on her finger.