Sydney Sweeney stuns in cut-out dress while Michelle Monaghan turns heads in leather: PHOTOS

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney looked ethereal while walking the red carpet at the European premiere of "Echo Valley" in an icy blue Miu Miu dress with a halter neckline, fitted bodice and a keyhole cutout on her chest.

She posted photos from the evening on her Instagram, captioning the posts, "London 💫 ft my not so little bro."

Her co-star in the film, Julianne Moore, showed her support for the young actress in the comments section, leaving three little heart emojis.

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan stunned when she posed for photos at a screening and panel for the third season of "The White Lotus" in Los Angeles, wearing a black leather Gabriela Hearst dress with a scoop neckline, a pleated skirt and pockets.

She shared photos and video of herself in the dress prior to the event on Instagram, writing in the caption: "One of my favorite dresses of all time."

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields walked the red carpet at the 78th Annual Tony Awards in a red Balmain mini dress with an asymmetrical hemline and an accent sleeve, as well as fabric draping across the bodice.

The "Pretty Baby" star accessorized the look with matching red shoes, a diamond necklace and a red clutch, which had "Radio City Music Hall" written on it with silver stitching.

"When they renovated Radio City [Music Hall], like, 10 years ago, they tore down all the curtains, and then they made bags out of them, and my husband gave me — bought me a bag," she told People about the special meaning behind her purse.

Shields posted photos of her look on Instagram, joking that she "Left the crocs at home this year" in the caption.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson posed for photos on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Materialists" in a black Gucci dress with a halter neckline featuring fabric wrapped around her neck like a scarf, which flowed down to the ground.

The actress paired the backless dress with dangly earrings and a few rings and black high-heel shoes.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively posed for photos as she walked the red carpet at the 18th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel in a white dress which featured lace detailing.

The actress recently celebrated a legal win when a judge dismissed actor Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Baldoni was suing Lively for defamation, claiming the actress "falsely" accused him of sexual harassment in an attempt to repair her reputation following the fallout around the "It Ends With Us" press tour after she allegedly took control of the film.

"Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organizations united in defending women’s rights to speak up for their safety," Lively wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday. "Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us. While the suit against me was defeated, so many don’t have the resources to fight back."

Following her statement, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, responded by saying that her and "her team’s predictable declaration of victory is false" and that he and his client have been invited by the court "to amend four out of the seven claims against Ms. Lively, which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations."

Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney walked the red carpet together at the Tony Awards, posing for photos with their arms around each other.

Amal wore a strapless white Tamara Ralph Haute Couture gown which was draped in peals from top to bottom, with some wrapped around her arms below the shoulder.

George, on the other hand, wore a simple black tuxedo.

The couple were there to celebrate George's nomination in the best leading actor in a play category for his role in the Broadway play, "Good Night, and Good Luck."

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the Tony Awards in a white Christian Siriano dress.

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge paired the look with no jewelry and wore minimal makeup, styling her blonde hair in a short bob.

She posted photos from the evening on her Instagram page, calling the Tony Awards her "fave night of the year." Fans in the comments section were quick to compliment the actress and professional dancer.

"Stunningggg angel," one fan wrote, while another added, "You must be a photographers dream! So stunning!" A third fan wrote, "You look absolutely insane Jules!!! Great job team."

