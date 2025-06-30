Eva Longoria flaunts figure in cheeky pink bikini during Spanish getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eva Longoria has put her figure on display in a bright pink bikini after skipping out on her pal Lauren Sánchez's wedding weekend with Jeff Bezos.

On Saturday, Longoria, 50, was spotted enjoying a family beach day in Marbella, Spain. Her husband José Bastón, her son Santiago Enrique Bastón, and a friend accompanied the "Desperate Housewives" star.

Longoria wore a cheeky, two-piece bikini with a tan sun hat and black sunglasses.

HEIDI KLUM, EVA LONGORIA SHOW OFF CURVES IN BODY-BARING GOWNS: PHOTOS

The actresses' family outing came the day after Sanchez and Bezos tied the knot in Venice, Italy. Eva was notably missing from the big day after attending Sánchez's bachelorette party in Paris, France.

The former journalist's bachelorette party was hosted on Thursday, May 15, with dinner at the chic restaurant Lafayette's, as the intimate gathering of 13 women featured Hollywood A-listers, including Longoria, Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and Katy Perry.

"The atmosphere was very relaxed and very Parisian," a source shared with People . "It was a pre-wedding all-girl party for 13."

Before Sánchez wiped her Instagram account clean and said "I do" to the Amazon founder, she shared moments from the celebration and expressed gratitude to the women who came to celebrate her.

"Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the woman who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," her since-deleted caption read.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Longoria discussed Sanchez's bachelorette party and explained she was only able to make it for a brief moment.

"I had to pop in and out, so I wasn't there as long, but yeah, it’s so nice to celebrate love. It’s just the best feeling in the world to be there and go, ‘Yay, love,'" she told People at the time.

While Longoria was enjoying her family beach day in Spain, Bezos and Sánchez hosted a pajama-themed party the day after their wedding on June 28.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sánchez and Bezos tied the knot on Friday, June 27, in front of 200 guests, with 70 people being family members. The event was full of A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Brady.

Bezos proposed to Sánchez with a 30-carat diamond in 2023.

W Magazine reported that Sánchez's 30-carat engagement ring is estimated to be worth anywhere between $3 million and $5 million. The outlet reported that Sánchez had two engagement parties, one in Beverly Hills and another in Positano, Italy.