Liberal Twitter slams Luke Bryan for bringing Ron DeSantis on stage during Fla. concert

Country star Luke Bryan apparently did not strike the right chord with liberal Twitter users after bringing out Gov. Ron DeSantis during his Jacksonville show on Friday — and was quickly met with disdain.

Bryan, who is currently on his "Raised Up Right Tour," told the packed crowd at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, "We're gonna have some fun and raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida" in wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in September.

DeSantis, who is currently up for reelection in Florida, was met with a deafening wave of sound as he walked on stage, according to video shared on Twitter by a concert-goer.

Opinions on the decision, and the manner in which Bryan brought out the governor, were quickly shared and dissected on Twitter, with one user writing, "Look I understand this is for a hurricane relief from the devastation that happened in Florida I can understand that. But.... when you do this 10 DAYS before the midterms it's nothing but a political stunt. You could've done this after the midterms. Shame on you Luke Bryan."

Many users ridiculed Bryan for his choice to bring DeSantis on stage.

One user tweeted, "Sad and seriously disappointing. F--k you Luke Bryan" while another stated, "Note to self: cancel Luke Bryan."

Gov. DeSantis took to Twitter on Saturday to thank the "American Idol" judge for the opportunity to be on stage, writing to Bryan, "Thanks for letting me crash the party last night."

Several users were highly critical of DeSantis himself, as well as his policies, with one person writing, "Is anyone really surprised that Luke Bryan supports a racist, misogynistic authoritarian?" Another person tagged Bryan, writing, "Thanks for shaking hands with and lifting up the Governor who just endangered the lives of trans kids in my state by taking away their healthcare. I just spent yesterday fighting for those kids. You’re trash, and we see you."

Other users, however, lauded Bryan for the decision. One user wrote, "How awesome[.] Wish I were there! Two Rock Stars celebrating freedom in Florida," while another added, "I always loved Luke Bryan."

"What I love about Luke," another fan cheered on social media. "You aren’t gonna tell him who he can be buddies with." Another wrote, "Just gained a fan. Time to download some @lukebryan."



Although Bryan did not address the negative reaction he received from the Twitter community, he did take to his Instagram to share his thoughts on the concert, writing, "Jacksonville got me fired up for the weekend," accompanied by a photo of the large crowd.

Bryan is currently on the Florida leg of his tour, with his next stop being Estero on November 2.