Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan 'get in sync' for CMA Awards: 'That is not good'

An evening with Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan hosting the CMA Awards – now that might be a country fan's "kind of night."

In a promo video for the 56th annual CMA Awards, which will be co-hosted by the former NFL quarterback and the country crooner, Manning and Bryan get into crunch mode to prep for their hosting duties, entering into a "bootcamp."

The clip shows the men doing exercises like picture-association with famous country stars, including Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

In a cheekily executed moment, Manning draws on a white board, as if he's going over a football route showing the direction he would go in if someone were to attack him from the audience, in what was likely a nod to Will Smith's now infamous slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

PEYTON MANNING STOPS BY 'SNL' TO PROFESS LOVE FOR 'EMILY IN PARIS,' COMPARE IT TO NFL

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion with both the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, has minimal musical experience, although he has teamed up with country musician Brad Paisley for several commercials.

He now hosts a show with his brother Eli Manning, and has quickly become a popular commentator after hanging up his own football cleats in 2016.

In August, Manning shared a video of him on stage with Bryan, writing "My @cma Awards audition tape must have been a hit!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bryan, a two-time CMA Award winner, hosted the show solo last year. In addition, he appears as a judge on "American Idol" alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

LUKE BRYAN TALKS CO-HOSTING THE CMAS WITH PEYTON MANNING: 'IT'S GOING TO BE FUN'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, the men learn how to master a perfect high-five and work on vocal exercises in the promo video. The CMA Awards will air on Nov. 9.