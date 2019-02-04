Liam Neeson says he walked the streets hoping to 'kill' a black man after family member was raped

Liam Neeson said in a bizarre new interview that he once walked the streets armed with a club for a week in hopes of killing a black man after a family member told him she was raped by a black male.

In an interview with The Independent published Monday, the veteran actor recalled an incident where he harbored racist thoughts after a member of his family told him she was raped.

"There’s something primal – God forbid you’ve ever had a member of your family hurt under criminal conditions," the actor began the story, which he said he has never before shared.

The "Taken" actor said he had returned home from overseas when his family member told him she had been sexually assaulted.

"My immediate reaction was," Neeson said before pausing. "I asked, did she know who it was? No. What color were they? She said it was a black person."

Neeson said he then "went up and down areas" with a baton "hoping I’d be approached by somebody." Neeson admitted he is "ashamed" by his actions.

"I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could," – he paused again – "kill him."

According to the interviewer, Neeson knows how "shocking" and "appalling" his story is.

"It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that,” he says. “And I’ve never admitted that, and I’m saying it to a journalist. God forbid," the 66-year-old actor said.

A rep for Neeson did not return Fox News' request for comment.

The interview was pegged to Neeson's upcoming film "Cold Pursuit." His co-star Tom Bateman chimed in, "Holy s--t."

Neeson responded: "It’s awful. But I did learn a lesson from it, when I eventually thought, ‘What the f--k are you doing,’ you know?"