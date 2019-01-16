Liam Neeson's nephew dies 5 years after injuring head in 20-foot fall

Actor Liam Neeson's nephew died over the weekend, five years after injuring his head in a 20-foot fall, Fox News has confirmed.

Ronan Sexton, a son of Neeson's sister Bernadette, was 35 years old. He died in Cushendall, a village in Northern Ireland, surrounded by family members.

During a night out with friends in Brighton, southern England, in 2014, Sexton climbed on top of a phone booth, but lost his balance and fell to the ground, suffering a head injury. He was initially treated at a local hospital and then later transferred to a neurological center.

Sexton was the youngest of six children in his family, E! Online reported. His death was first reported by the Belfast Telegraph.

Nearly 10 years ago, Neeson -- the 66-year-old star of the "Taken" films, lost his actress wife Natasha Richardson, who died of a head injury suffered during a skiing accident in Canada. Richardson was 45 years old and the couple had been married about 15 years.

