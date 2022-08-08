'Levitating' singer Dua Lipa named honorary ambassador of Kosovo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Levitating" singer Dua Lipa was recently named as an honorary ambassador of Kosovo.

She was born in London, but both of her parents were from Kosovo. The family relocated to Pristina, the capital of Kosovo after it declared its independence in 2008. Lipa ended up moving back London when she was 15 years old to pursue her music career.

The three time Grammy winner posted a string of pictures to her Instagram account of her with President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu while she was accepting the title.

"Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President @vjosa.osmani," she wrote. "It's an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the fight to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you."

Included in Lipa's Instagram post was the letter she received from the President of the Republic of Kosovo which called the singer "a role model to girls and women across the world as a forthright and conscientious activist." President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu posted pictures to her personal Instagram as well from the ceremony.

Lipa received the title in the midst of performing at the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo, which is a music event that was founded by Lipa and her father Dukagjin Lipa.