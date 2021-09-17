Dua Lipa rocks trendy cutout pants for photoshoot – and fans are loving it: 'Alpha female'

Dua Lipa continues to move to the beat of her own fashion drum.

The pop star, 26, displayed an eye-popping new look on Wednesday that sent shockwaves through social media to the tune of more than 3 million hitting the "like" button on a photoshoot Lipa posted to Instagram.

In the series of snaps, the English singer-songwriter dons a stunning Dion Lee ensemble featuring a leather black bandeau-style bra, pinstripe suit jacket and form-fitting pants that feature the front cutout trend seen in dresses, crop tops and jumpsuits.

"4 the thrill," she captioned the set, which was also shared to Twitter.

DUA LIPA RESPONDS TO BACKLASH AFTER STRIP CLUB OUTING LAST YEAR: ‘SUPPORT WOMEN IN ALL FIELDS OF WORK’

The Grammy winner has also recently sported several swim styles by the Italian streetwear brand GCDS, including a patchwork two-piece and a quirky crochet Care Bears creation. Other famous GCDS fans include Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kacey Musgraves.

NEW TREND? DUA LIPA, KENDALL JENNER PAIR BIKINIS WITH COWBOY BOOTS

Lipa is known for displaying looks that push the line of risqué and formidable for everyday wear and her fans expressed their appreciation for her showing in the comments, with some referring to her as an "alpha female."

"She's the moment!" wrote one fan, while another said, "you made my day better."

DUA LIPA FLAUNTS BIKINI BOD IN GROOVY TWO-PIECE

Lipa also received stout praise from many of her friends in the ranks of music and culture, including fire emojis from Paris Hilton, heart eyes from Megan Thee Stallion and musician and singer Kennedi, writing, "I wasn’t ready!"