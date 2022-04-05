Cindy Crawford shares throwback image in the same Versace dress Dua Lipa wore to the 2022 Grammys

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cindy Crawford took a trip down memory lane on Monday.

The 56-year-old former runway model took to Instagram to share a throwback image of herself in the same black Versace bondage dress that singer Dua Lipa wore during the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

"Then and now. Timeless," Crawford captioned the images, the first of herself at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards and the second of Dua Lipa on the red carpet.

In the comments under Crawford’s post, Donatella Versace seemed to agree with the supermodel's take on the gown.

‘FRIENDS’ REUNION FEATURES CINDY CRAWFORD WEARING ROSS’ LEATHER PANTS

"Absolutely timeless!!" Versace wrote.

Besides the three-decade difference, both stars styled the dress in their own way. Crawford kept her look on the simple side, leaving the dress to steal the show and added volume to her hair. She also wore a red ribbon on her chest for AIDS awareness.

Lipa, 26, added lots of chunky, gold Versace jewelry to her neck and wrist. The singer wore a platinum blonde wig to the award show.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The singer and songwriter took to Instagram following Sunday night's event, referring to Versace as her "fashion fairy godmother".

The iconic fashion designer joined Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion on stage as they presented the best new artist award to Olivia Rodrigo. Both women have won the same award in previous years.

"I was told I had the exclusive," Lipa said, jokingly addressing Crawford's appearance in the dress. "I’m gonna have to have a talk with Donatella."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2022 Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night in Las Vegas. Holding the highest number of nominations was Jon Batiste, with Justin Bieber and Doja Cat following. Batiste's album "We Are" went on to win album of the year.