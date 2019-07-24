Leonardo DiCaprio gushes about Brad Pitt, says costar is 'extremely talented'

It appears Brad Pitt has a friend and admirer in Leonardo DiCaprio.

The “Titanic” heartthrob, who stars alongside Pitt in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” gushed over his costar to E! News at the movie’s Monday night premiere in Los Angeles.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO TALKS 'RIVERDALE' ACTOR LUKE PERRY, SAYS HE WAS STARSTRUCK BY 'AMAZING HUMAN BEING'

"He's not only made great choices as an actor, not only is he extremely talented, but he's [also] incredibly easy to work with and that's the dynamic that I think both of us needed in this film," DiCaprio told E! News. "We needed to have guys that implicitly knew this town, knew this industry and knew this type of relationship of, you know, guys that are professionals but then become family."

Pitt, speaking to GQ Australia earlier this month, also had kind words for DiCaprio, calling him “great fun.”

'BEVERLY HILLS 90210' STAR LUKE PERRY'S MOST ICONIC ROLES

"We kind of popped at the same time. This is a guy who's really giving and really goes for it, so you know it's great fun being able to spar with that caliber of actor. And he's just great fun,” Pitt said.

Separately, DiCaprio also spoke on the late Luke Perry at the premiere. In an interview with Extra, the actor admitted he was once “starstruck” by the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor.