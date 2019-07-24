Expand / Collapse search
Leonardo DiCaprio gushes about Brad Pitt, says costar is 'extremely talented'

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Leonardo DiCaprio remembers seeing River Phoenix right before his tragic death

Leonardo DiCaprio remembers seeing River Phoenix right before his tragic death in October 1993.

It appears Brad Pitt has a friend and admirer in Leonardo DiCaprio.

The “Titanic” heartthrob, who stars alongside Pitt in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” gushed over his costar to E! News at the movie’s Monday night premiere in Los Angeles.

"He's not only made great choices as an actor, not only is he extremely talented, but he's [also] incredibly easy to work with and that's the dynamic that I think both of us needed in this film," DiCaprio told E! News. "We needed to have guys that implicitly knew this town, knew this industry and knew this type of relationship of, you know, guys that are professionals but then become family."

This July 11, 2019 file photo shows Brad Pitt, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio at the photo call for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in Los Angeles. The film opens on July 26.

This July 11, 2019 file photo shows Brad Pitt, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio at the photo call for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in Los Angeles. The film opens on July 26. (AP)

Pitt, speaking to GQ Australia earlier this month, also had kind words for DiCaprio, calling him “great fun.”

"We kind of popped at the same time. This is a guy who's really giving and really goes for it, so you know it's great fun being able to spar with that caliber of actor. And he's just great fun,” Pitt said.

Separately, DiCaprio also spoke on the late Luke Perry at the premiere. In an interview with Extra, the actor admitted he was once “starstruck” by the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor.

