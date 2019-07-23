Leonardo DiCaprio talks 'Riverdale' actor Luke Perry, says he was starstruck by 'amazing human being'

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo Dicaprio has a confession: Even he knows how it feels to be starstruck.

The “Titanic” heartthrob, who stars in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” spoke to Extra about working with the late Luke Perry, who is one of DiCaprio’s co-stars in the film.

“I grew up with him on [‘Beverly Hills] 90210’, looking up to him as literally the coolest dude on Earth and honestly when I was on set, I was starstruck,” DiCaprio, 44, told the publication during the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. "We got to sit down and chat. He couldn’t have been a more amazing human being. It’s a real tragic loss."

He added Perry was the “kindest, sweetest human being you could ever encounter.”

Perry, who played Archie Andrews’ [KJ Apa] dad in the hit CW show “Riverdale,” died in March at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

Following his death, DiCaprio, along with many other Hollywood stars, paid tribute to him.

“Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.